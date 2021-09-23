Citizen Police Academy returns in-person for our residents this fall

Our town’s popular Citizen Police Academy (CPA) is set to resume its in-person session this fall. This program, which allows residents to get a firsthand learning experience of how Halton police works, closed within less than two days after an overwhelming response.

CPA is an eight-week program offered three times a year; in spring, fall and winter at Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) Headquarters. Members of HRPS’ specialized units, including Homicide, Drugs, Emergency Services, and the Training Bureau, run the program for free.

According to the Regional Community Mobilization Bureau, the total number of seats for the fall session is capped at 15 so that participants can maintain adequate social distancing. More than 60 people expressed interest in the program. Halton Police hoped that "anyone who wasn’t able to get a spot this time around will be able to attend our next session."

"Going online was a necessary tool to keep the programming running during this pandemic," states Sergeant Ryan Anderson. "However, we’re happy to be able to transition back to in-person sessions as we feel the participants will have a greater experience and understanding of their police service."

The fall session begins on Sept. 27, 2021. The schedule comprises the following dates and times:

Monday, September 27, 7 - 9 p.m.

Monday, October 4, 7 - 9 p.m.

Monday, October 18, 7 - 9 p.m.

Monday, October 25, 7 - 9 p.m.

Monday, November 1, 7 - 9 p.m.

Monday, November 8, 7 - 9 p.m.

Monday, November 15, 7 - 9 p.m.

Monday, November 22, 7 - 9 p.m.

To be considered eligible for the program, one must: