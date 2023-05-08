2023 Civitan Farmers' Market opened at Dorval Crossing

× Expand Oakville News Civitan Farmers Market at Dorval Crossing in Oakville

The Civitan Farmers Market is back and ready for another season of good eats, entertainment and creative offerings from local makers!

The Civitan Club of Oakville is a community service club established in 1960. Initially funded by the founding club to get off the ground, the Civitan Club of Oakville relies on the charitable offerings of the community and fundraising events like the farmers market founded in 1979. On average, the club successfully raises $100,000 every year.

The decision on which local charities and support groups to financially assist each year comes to a vote. The club is invested in helping deserving entities like Kerr Street Mission, Community Living Oakville, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Grand Erie, Halton and Hamilton, The Darling Home for Kids, Radius Child & Youth Services, and Distress Centre Halton.

George Horhota, board member of 18 years and co-manager of the market, reported raising $28,000 last year, a tremendous increase from the $12,000 average yield, $7,000 of which was raised through generous donations.

Each year the good folks at the Civitan Club of Oakville devote a lot of effort to bring exceptional quality vendors to the Civitan Farmers Market. It is the longest-serving market in the GTA, operating from Saturday, May 6 to Saturday, November 25. The market's reputation draws shoppers well beyond the Halton region.

Civitan Club Oakville Entertainment at Civitan Farmers Market Dorval Crossing

There will be 18 unique vendors to start the year off, and by the season's end, there will be 25 to 30.

The favourites will return, and of course, the two anchors with their fresh produce, Alderbrook Farm & Apiary, who have been there for 42 years, and Roberts Farms for 39 years.

Foodies beware! The market this year is going to bring new taste sensations. New this year is Meat Mob, the first fresh meat vendor. They'll also offer tasty treats for sale for the 150 dogs accompanying their families through the market each summer. Riceball Galz, Kare Granola, Batch Biscotti, The Urban Bakery, Stonehooker Brewery, Moose River Preserves, Fragola, Don Beston's Rainbow Trout Farm and Sweet Potato Johnny will join the group. The entire vendor list will be available on the market site after opening week.

Civitan Club Oakville Face Painting at Civitan Farmers Market Dorval Crossing

Face painting will return in July. The club will have occasional entertainment from student singers and groups to help promote their craft, but shoppers can enjoy the weekly stylings of a live DJ playing their favourite hits from the 70s and 80s.

Hours of the Civitan Farmers Market are every Saturday, 8 am to 1:30 pm.

Horhota adds, "Bentall Green Oak donates the use of a segment of the Dorval Crossing parking lot every year for our market. That's what makes the market work, location. We couldn't do this without their help and the community's support."