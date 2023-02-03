Community Education Awards Hub reopens with over 45 scholarships available

× Expand John Schnobrich, Unsplash

The Oakville Community Foundation’s Community Education Awards Hub reopened for its fourth consecutive year with 45+ scholarship, bursary and educational award applications.

The Awards Hub offers local students a singular online source to easily apply for multiple scholarships, bursaries and education awards to support their post-secondary education. These awards are offered by several local community organizations as well as the Foundation’s Fundholders.

Not all awards focus on high academic achievement— many are focused on students with financial barriers, the pursuit of a specific area of study, students with different cultural backgrounds and extracurricular activities.

The Awards Hub is always adding new partners and applications, like the Optimist Club of Oakville and Robert and Esther Bell’s new multi-year scholarship.

Just a few of the Awards available:

The Robert and Esther Bell Family Foundation Scholarship is awarded to one student in annual increments of $5,000. Students must be graduating from an Oakville HDSB or HCSDB school, demonstrate academic achievement and face a financial barrier to pursuing post-secondary education.

The Miller Family Foundation Bursary awards up to six bursaries valued at $5,000 each to Indigenous students from anywhere in Ontario. Students must be planning to attend, or already attending, an accredited Canadian college or university. Students who previously received this bursary are encouraged to reapply.

The Halton Learning Foundation offers a number of scholarships, bursaries and awards with a variety of focuses. For example, the Sunshine Building Maintenance Environmental Stewardship is aimed at students with outstanding environmental achievement, the Hatch Scholarship is for Indigenous students and the Lesley Wiens Memorial Scholarship seeks to help new Canadians who arrived in Canada as refugees attend post-secondary education.

Applications are completed online through The Awards Hub website. They are available to students who are planning to go to post-secondary education, both current high school students and mature students. After registering, applicants complete the Eligibility Quiz to identify which awards they may qualify for.

To learn more about the scholarships, bursaries and education awards available, go to: https://www.theocf.org/initiative/community-education-awards-hub/

"We know that educational awards make a world of difference to students planning on pursuing post-secondary education and simplifying the application process for both students and organizations makes it even easier to help," said Frances Pace, Director of Fundholder and Community Engagement with the Oakville Community Foundation.

"With so many awards available, students can easily find the right ones to apply for through The Awards Hub."

Organizations offering scholarships, bursaries and educational awards through The Awards Hub include:

Halton Learning Foundation

Halton Region Chinese Canadian Association

Henderson Partners

IODE

May Court Club of Oakville

Oakville Chamber of Commerce

Oakville Community Foundation

Oakville Lions Club

Oakville Rotary Clubs

Optimist Club of Oakville

University Women’s Club of Oakville

Woodview Mental Health and Autism Services

Community organizations and individuals interested in creating their own scholarship, bursary or educational award can contact Philanthropy Vice-President Sarah McPherson at sarah@theocf.org.

To use the Community Education Awards Hub for your own educational awards management, contact education@theocf.org to get started.