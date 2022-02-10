Community Education Awards Hub reopens with $330K available

× Expand J. Kelly Brito, Unsplash

The Oakville Community Foundation’s Community Education Awards Hub, in its 3rd year, is now open for applications with $330,000 available in education awards, scholarships and bursaries.

The Awards Hub is a one-stop, free, online source to help local students access dozens of scholarships, bursaries and awards from different local community organizations.

Applications are completed online through The Awards Hub website. They are available to students planning to go to post-secondary education, both current high school students and mature students. Award values range from $500 to $20,000, depending on the organization.

New educational awards in 2022 include the John Sawyer Academic Award, named after the former president of the Oakville Chamber of Commerce. The $1,000 scholarship is for any graduating Oakville student enrolled in a post-secondary, graduate or continuing education program at Sheridan College. The applicant must also show a history of community service or volunteering activities.

The Jen Brown Memorial Scholarship, offered by Woodview Mental Health & Autism Services, is exclusively for former and current participants of their programs. Named for Jen Brown, who left behind a legacy of finding a voice for the voiceless and equality for individuals who have struggled throughout their lives, the applicant must demonstrate a commitment to learning and be accepted into a post-secondary program to be eligible for the $1,500 educational award.

After registering in the system, applicants complete the Eligibility Quiz to identify which awards an applicant may qualify for. The awards may look at academic achievement, specific areas of post-secondary study or be a needs-based award.

“The Community Education Awards Hub continues to offer students in our community an accessible and easy-to-use source to find scholarships, bursaries and educational awards,” said Frances Pace, Director of Fundholder and Community Engagement at The Foundation. “Both applicants and organizations benefit from the system, providing a single place to apply, manage and communicate.”

Organizations that offer their educational awards, scholarships and bursaries through The Awards Hub include:

Halton Learning Foundation

Halton Region Chinese Canadian Association

Henderson Partners

May Court Club of Oakville

Oakville Chamber of Commerce

Oakville Community Foundation

Oakville Lions Club

Oakville Rotary Clubs

University Women’s Club of Oakville

Woodview Mental Health and Autism Services

Community organizations and individuals interested in creating their scholarship, bursary or educational award can contact Sarah McPherson, Director of Philanthropy and Communications, at [email protected].

To use the Community Education Awards Hub for their own educational awards management, contact [email protected] to get started.

Register for the Community Education Awards Hub at www.awardshub.ca. For more information and brief descriptions of the awards, go to www.theocf.org.