Trading in a grass plot for a vegetable garden

Farming is literally in Inez Kelly’s blood. Born in Oakville, Kelly grew up on a 100-acre dairy farm that straddled the Oakville-Milton border. She fondly remembers her father asking her, “Can you smell the rain coming?” And, she still smells it.

“Farming is a precious and intimate way of communing with the earth. If you ever need to ground yourself, just hug a tree,” says the Oakville business owner who is returning to her roots with her newest venture, ‘Plot Spots.’

Kelly, who lives in an apartment, was shocked to learn there’s a four-year waiting list for community garden plots which cost $95.71 annually.

Instead of waiting, Kelly approached Wyndham Manor retirement home and gifted her 20 square feet of land, which she cleared and planted with tomatoes, lettuce, beets, and peppers. The bounty will be shared with seniors living in the manor.

Kelly says, “One of the beautiful things is the number of people who stop and talk.” The unsolicited interest prompted her to contact Ward 3 Councillor Janet Haslett-Theall to discuss growing Plot Spots around the city, so eager gardeners can access free land from individuals, schools, local businesses, and churches.

Kelly sees the loss of local farmland to development, precarious food production in the US due to extreme weather, and the ongoing war in Ukraine as a wake-up call to get more creative.

“Locally creating agricultural Plot Spots where a little land can feed several families could make a huge difference for people in apartments. We just need to get people thinking like farmers,” according to Kelly.

To that end, Kelly is happy to coach newbie farmers on everything from clearing the ground, planting, conserving water in rain barrels, to even sourcing free compost from the region.

Kelly has taken the popular phrase, ‘Think local, act global’ and turned it on its head – 'Think global and act local" is the mantra for Plot Spots and her efforts to end hunger.

For over 40 years, Kelly has been championing an end to world hunger. The former National Director of Results Canada, a grassroots advocacy organization working to generate the political will to end extreme poverty, Kelly spearheaded the 1988 World Summit for Children, which established sustainable development goals.

“The land wants to give life and support people’s wellbeing. It’s amazing how powerful it {growing food} will make you feel.”

For more information about Plot Spots contact Inez Kelly: kelly7@hotmail.com