Community Spirit Awards nominees

The Town of Oakville announced 44 nominees for this year’s Community Spirit Awards. Congratulations to the following individuals, organizations, businesses, and community groups (some received multiple nominations) who have been nominated for their positive impact on the Oakville community through volunteer efforts or acts of kindness.

Selection criteria

All award nominees must:

Dedicate their time to an Oakville organization or have made a difference in Oakville. Demonstrate one or more town corporate values (accountability, dedication, honesty, innovation, respect, teamwork). Address a challenge or identify a priority in the Oakville community, as it relates to the award category. Provide specific examples that demonstrate how the person/organization has made a significant impact/positive benefit in the community through their actions and activities. Review these sample nominations to help guide and inspire nominators when they are ready to submit their own Community Spirit Award nomination.

Arts, Culture and Heritage Award - sponsored by the Oakville Beaver

Recognizes outstanding individuals, businesses or organizations who have made a significant voluntary contribution to the artistic and/or cultural community of the Town of Oakville through the development, support, conservation or promotion of local heritage, culture, music, visual, performing, or literary arts.

Bonnie Glass – Wearable Art Show

Bronte Historical Society

Carlene Ling aka Vanda Li

Grant Foster

Margaret Catley

Marie Decker

Oakville Diwali Committee

Oakville Symphony Orchestra

Reem Al-Rawi

Steve Bysouth

Sybil Rampen

Wendy Donnan - Oakville Festivals of Film and Art (OFFA)

Climate Action - sponsored by FirstOntario Credit Union

Recognizes outstanding individuals, businesses or organizations who have demonstrated environmental leadership by making significant voluntary contributions to the sustainability, protection, conservation, or beautification of Oakville’s natural and built environments.

Hannah Kohler

Mervyn Russell

Good Neighbour Award – sponsored by Chartwell Retirement Residences

Recognizes outstanding individuals, businesses or organizations who have made significant contributions in their neighbourhood by showing kindness, instilling community pride, or ensuring public safety to make Oakville a better place to live, work and play.

Brenda O’Connor

Bruce Pellowe

Cecelia Lovelock

Kim Melhuish – Food Bank Friday Team

Leslie Osborne

Penny Smith

Shelley Thornborrow

Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility Award - sponsored by Access Abilities

Recognizes outstanding individuals, businesses or organizations who have made significant voluntary contributions, beyond legislated requirements, to make Oakville a more inclusive community regardless of visible/invisible disability, race, gender, sexual orientation, income, etc.

Gennile Thomas-Smith

Julia Hanna

Lynn Pike

Marlyne Van Exan

Nic Hotchkiss

Seniors Working Action Group

Inspiration Award - sponsored by RBC Royal Bank

Recognizes outstanding individuals, businesses or organizations who advocate for others, motivate the community, or have had an inspirational influence on others.

Danny Foran

Debbie Suleman

Desmond Jordan – Make a Great Pass Equipment Organization

Fabio de Rango

Jack Kukolic

Jeannie Garton

June Lee

Kacy Zhang

Kent Stirling

Lionel Latter

Lorna Van de Mosselaer

Margaret Larson

Patrick Gorman

Leadership and Innovation Award - sponsored by Amica Seniors Lifestyles

Recognizes outstanding individuals, businesses or organizations who exemplify leadership or innovation and inspire others to work collaboratively and respectfully to enhance the quality of life of others.

Grant Foster

Matthew Aslett

Narine Dat Sookman

Sundeep Khosla

This is the 21st year the Community Spirit Awards is being celebrated after undergoing a refresh to include broader awards categories. The past two years have been combined into one memorable event celebrating 2021 and 2022 contributions. Nominees will be celebrated at the Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre (2302 Bridge Road) on Thursday, June 8. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., followed by the awards ceremony at 7 p.m. and a reception serving sweets and treats.

This year’s awards have been designed by local artist Rafia Shafiq, who specializes in phulkari embroidery. The embroidered work will be presented to each award recipient at the event, which will be emceed again by Weather Network host Chris Mei.

Tickets will be available on May 23. If you need assistance, please call the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts at 905-815-2021 (Monday to Friday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.).

Visit oakville.ca to learn more about the Oakville Community Spirit Awards.