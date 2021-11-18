Council votes to honour former Bronte councillor and champion Ralph Robinson by renaming garden

Ralph Robinson Ralph Robinson

When Ralph Robinson died in July 2020, Bronte lost a tireless champion.

A veteran town councillor who represented Ward 1 for an astonishing 36 years, Robinson’s impact can be seen across the Bronte community and beyond.

One of those places that bears his touch is the Bronte Veterans Garden in Donovan Bailey Park on Bronte Road.

Unveiled in 2011, the idea for the garden came from teacher John McPhail and his students at nearby St. Dominic Catholic elementary school. They reached out to Robinson, who helped them turn the idea into reality.

Town council voted unanimously to rename the garden the Ralph Robinson Memorial Veterans Garden at its meeting on Nov. 15.

The initiative came from Bronte’s two current ward councillors, Sean O’Meara and Beth Robertson, who said the students, the garden and the sacrifices made by Canadian veterans were close to Robinson’s heart.

“Ralph worked very, very hard for many years with many families of fallen soldiers, with teachers and with the students at St. Dominic’s to bring that to fruition,” said O’Meara. “It’s something that I know he had a particular passion in.”

Robertson said she hopes some of students involved in the 2011 creation of the garden will take part next spring when a new sign is unveiled to honour Robinson.

Along with representing Bronte on town council for 11 consecutive terms, Robinson spent time as a member of the Oakville hospital and library boards and served as a director of the Halton Multicultural Council and the Oakville Sports Hall of Fame.

He chaired the Oakville Terry Fox Run for 25 years, headed Minor Oaks Hockey for multiple terms and was a devoted member of the Kinmen Club of Oakville.

Robinson chaired the Bronte Creek environmental steering committee and had a hand in establishing the Bronte Commercial Fisherman’s Memorial and the Bronte Butterfly gazebo.

While his many contributions to the community earned him the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal, Robinson’s style was always warm, approachable and humble.

“Putting people first has been and continues to be my priority,” he said in 2018, during a celebration held at the Oakville Conference Centre to mark his retirement from politics.

Mayor Rob Burton remembers the longtime politician as a friend.

“Councillor Robinson was always a constructive and positive person,” Burton said, during the council meeting. “He was a pleasure to work with and his vast knowledge of the history of our town certainly helped all of us at one time or another over the last number of years we worked with him.”

‘One of a kind’

Kevin Flynn, who represented Bronte on town council alongside Robinson for 18 years before moving to provincial politics, said the tribute was very fitting.

“Ralph was one of a kind and I doubt we’ll ever see as good a politician in this town again,” said Flynn. “He was a leader who spoke his mind and always put his constituents first.

“While he'll be sorely missed by all who knew him, council has done a wonderful service to Ralph, his wife Marie and his awesome family. Because he passed during the height of the pandemic, we never really got a chance to say our goodbyes properly. I hope the renaming ceremony gives us all a chance to remember Ralph for the outstanding political character and force of nature he truly was.”

Robinson’s love of community and down-to-earth style can be relived with a scroll through his twitter account @RalphRobinson.

His tweets include a 2015 Remembrance Day photo at the Bronte Veterans Garden, while his final post in 2016 was a loving tribute to his wife Marie.

Robinson died at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital on July 16, 2020, at the age of 88.