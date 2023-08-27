CRAFT Live Afro-Caribbean Waterfront Fete took place at Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park yesterday

× Expand Jay Pugazhenthi Performers

The CRAFT Live Afro-Caribbean Fete took place in Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park yesterday, from 3 to 11 p.m.. The event is part of African, Caribbean and Black Canadian Appreciation Month in Oakville.

The evening was punctuated with live performances by several prominent local artists, including former Much Music VJ Master T.

There were several artists showcasing their work, as well; paintings, clothing, accessories, and other artwork were on display. Cherie Warner-Richard, for instance, makes handcrafted bags and jewelry with bold black and white designs, and took the opportunity to show off her work to Oakvillians.

The event is only a few years old and Carlene Ling aka Vanda Li, one of the organizers, felt it was high time that Halton have an event/festival celebrating Black culture.

Oakville is such a great place to live in, but there isn’t much representation for us. So I decided, in 2019, to create an event where people could come by and experience authentic Afro-Caribbean music and culture. - Ling

Ling’s daughter Adria Kain, a Juno nominee, was also one of the night’s performers.

One of the attendees, Victoria S., came all the way from Toronto; “as far as local reggae music goes, this is one of the best events. It’s definitely worth the drive.”