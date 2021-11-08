Crime Prevention Week 2021

While crime prevention is a year-round priority, the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is proud to partner with police agencies across the province for Ontario’s annual Crime Prevention Week.

The week-long event runs this year from November 7 to November 13, 2021, with “Safer Communities, Stronger Ontario” theme.

Residents can expect to see a variety of tips and information geared especially for the region of Halton.

“Crime prevention is a responsibility shared by all of us and a key ingredient to building safer communities. While Halton Region continues to maintain the lowest Crime Severity Index of all Canadian municipalities with a population over 100,000, there is always room for improvement,” said HRPS Chief Stephen Tanner.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we use our homes, schools and places of business. We’ve also seen it used by criminals as an opportunity for crime. Fortunately, the HRPS and Halton residents have faced this challenge head-on. It is this partnership between police and our community coupled with our ongoing commitment to community safety and well-being, which will keep the HRPS at the forefront of policing and as a leader in public safety in the years ahead,” he continued.

Residents are invited to follow the HRPS on social media for crime prevention tips and information on topics such as keyless car thefts, online safety for children and teens, and our new Buy and Sell Safe Zone.

This crime prevention promotion is supported by the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP), the Ministry of the Solicitor General, and police services across Ontario.