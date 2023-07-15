Oakville's Crosstown Trail getting needed upgrades

× Expand Oakville News N.M. MP Pam Damoff with Oakvillegreen's Karen Brock with students and a staff member of Safe Streets Halton

Oakville North-Burlington MP Pam Damoff and regional councillors Allan Elgar, Janet Haslett-Theall and Sean O'Meara announced a federal investment of $1.18 million and the town's $800,000 investment to upgrade Oakville's Crosstown Trail.

Damoff, a long-time advocate for active transportation since she sat as a town councillor, arrived on her battery-assisted bike and shared her excitement about improving Oakville's active transportation infrastructure.

(l to r) Sean O'Meara, Janet Haslett-Theall, Pam Damoff, Allan Elgar and Karen Brock

This investment enables the widening and paving a four-kilometre section of the Crosstown Trail from Khalsa Gate to Sixteen Mile Creek. Pedestrian crossings will be installed at all roadway crossings to ensure better safety and new wayfinding signage. Additional amenities include installing rest areas with accessible benches, a bike repair station and bike racks.

Also in attendance were three Sheridan College animation students who expressed their support for improving the town's bike infrastructure, providing students with greater mobility.

Part of Oakville's nearly 60 kilometres of heritage trails, the Crosstown Trail runs east to west along the natural gas pipeline between Upper Middle Road and Dundas Street, from Bronte Creek Provincial Park to Ninth Line. Currently, the completed section of the Crosstown Trail is between Neyagawa and Trafalgar Road.