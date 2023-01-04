Darrell Bricker: January's Canadian Club speaker

Darrell Bricker

On Thursday, Jan. 19, Darrell Bricker, author of NEXT: Where to Live, What to Buy, and Who Will Lead Canada’s Future, will be the guest speaker at the Canadian Club of Halton’s dinner event.

Dr. Bricker is one of Canada’s key analysts focused on understanding the future shape of our country. He is the global CEO of Ipsos Public Affairs, a global leader in market research and has written for the Globe & Mail and the National Post.

Prior to his current role with Ipsos Public Affairs, he was the Director of Public Opinion Research for the Office of Prime Minister Brian Mulroney. He holds a Ph.D. in political science from Carleton University.

During this Canadian Club's event, Bricker will provide attendees with a provocative and insightful look at our collective future. Reflecting on his most recent book NEXT: Where to Live, What to Buy, and Who will Lead Canada’s Future, he will talk about what will be foremost in the minds of Canada’s business and pollical leaders over the next two decades.

Darrell Bricker is also the author of We Know What You're Thinking and co-author of The Big Shift, and Canuckology published by Harper Collins Canada.

The combined 3-course dinner and speaker presentation is $55.00/member and $65.00/non-member. Space is limited, and tickets are not available at the door. Registration is available online until midnight, on Jan. 16 at www.canadianclubhalton.ca. You can pay by e-transfer to pmt@canadianclubhalton.ca.

Different Drummer Books will sell books. Bricker will be happy to sign purchases and answer questions following his presentation.

About Canadian Club of Halton

The Canadian Club of Halton presents a dynamic forum to explore issues that matter most to Canada. It provides a welcoming social environment for inquisitive, influential, and engaged Canadians. The Canadian Club is an opportunity for all who share a keen interest in contemporary Canadian life and who seek context, perspective and a deeper level of understanding. The club promotes Canadian identity by providing notable, knowledgeable and celebrated speakers on a wide variety of subjects. It is a volunteer-driven not-for-profit organization. For more information visit www.canadianclubhalton.ca