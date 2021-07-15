David Hugh Riddell: 1957 to 2021

Riddell Family David Riddell

David Riddell passed away July 6, 2021, surrounded by his cherished wife, Susan (Vanhall), and his daughter (the brightest star in his universe) Tara. Beloved by so many, he was known by many names: Mr. R, Dave Baby, Papa Bear, Big Man, Riddler, FUNncle Dave, and the Legend. But what he was known for was the sheer power of his love: unconditional, transformative, and unshakeable. Dave loved big, and he loved hard, and therefore had a profound impact on everyone he encountered.

He was, at his core, an educator: he mentored, coached, taught, challenged, cajoled, and guided a whole generation of young people through the Peel District School Board for 35 years. He never turned off his “teacher” mode: in his various relationships (as partner, father, mentor, colleague, uncle, and friend), he saw people in all their complexities, contexts, and imperfections – and loved them because of (not despite) their flaws. Testimonials that poured in to mark his retirement in 2018 all had one thing in common: “Mr. Riddell” made every one of them feel special, seen, and worthy of love.

Riddell Family Dave and Sue Riddell

Born to Marjorie (Woan) and Samuel Riddell, Dave was the child of immigrants and an adored younger sibling to Raymond and Brenda. The first family member born in Canada, David was a focal point of hope for a new life in a new country. From an early age, Dave harnessed the power of laughter and storytelling: his stories often left his listeners with tears of laughter streaming down their faces. His stories of mischief and mishap were brimming with an exuberance for life that made people around him feel more joyful for the telling.

Dave pursued his education at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, earning a B.Ed and learning as much on the soccer pitch and the Midtown Tavern as he did in the classroom. Playing varsity soccer alongside his older brother Ray, Dave nurtured a lifelong love for his alma mater and the sport, and he continued to recruit young athletes for the Dal Tigers for three decades.

After graduation, Dave moved back to Ontario, where he met the true love of his life, Susan. She captured his attention from their first meeting, and he found purpose and meaning in her presence and in the life they built together. Their daughter, Tara, was Dave’s greatest pride and joy – and he was never happier than when he was celebrating her tremendous achievements, whether it was her graduation from medical school, welcoming adored son-in-law Chad Hiscock into the family, and most recently, the successful completion of her residency and the Royal College Board Exams for Psychiatry. Dave found joy in the achievements of others, which made him the ultimate fan. He loyally cheered on his family members, his friends, his colleagues, and of course Liverpool FC, the Boston Bruins, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Riddell Family Dave with his daughter Dr. Tara Riddell

Dave leaves behind many who will grieve his absence just as they celebrate his indelible presence in their lives. He is predeceased by his parents, Marjorie and Sam. He is survived by so many who will carry on his legacy of love: his wife Sue, daughter Tara (Chad), brother Ray (Janet), sister Brenda, parents-in-law Bart and Jane, sister-in-law Jane (Jim), sister-in-law Linda (Tim), nieces and nephews Jessica (Robert), Patrick (Cristina), Brian, Lisa, Steve, Christine, Kevin (Vero), Alex, Andrew (Kristy) and Krista (David).

A few years ago, Dave shared a favourite quotation to thank his community for their best wishes: “Let us be grateful to people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom” (Paul Proust). Now it is our turn to express gratitude for knowing a man who nurtured the lives of so many. To use Dave’s favourite sign-off, “love ya.”

Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will be held at a future date once family and friends can gather without restrictions. Donations in Dave’s memory can be made to the Peel Learning Foundation (https://www.peellearningfoundation.org) or a charity of one’s choice.