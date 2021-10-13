"Debewin": The Oakville Truth Project is a new local truth and reconciliation initiative

The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and the Oakville Community Foundation have launched "Debwewin" - the Oakville Truth Project, to further our shared understanding of the Indigenous past in Oakville and support local Truth & Reconciliation.

"Debwewin" refers to one of the Anishinabek seven grandfathers teaching for “truth.” This project will raise questions about the Truth in Oakville such as: “What happened to the local Treaty holders, the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation?” and “Why did Treaty 22 which includes coverage of Oakville main waterways, Sixteen Mile and Bronte Creek leave the Mississaugas homeless?”

This project brings together leadership of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) to share their knowledge and perspective. ”The Mississauga people have long historical roots in Oakville,” said Mississauga Gimma (Chief) Stacey Laforme. “Understanding the local history of the Indigenous people in Oakville from an Anishinaabe perspective is an important first step on the path towards Truth and Reconciliation.”

The Foundation’s Indigenous Cultural Advisor, Mississauga Elder Peter Schuler has graciously agreed to lead the multi-year “Debwewin” project. “I believe this project is an important step in educating our community and recognizing Indigenous peoples in Oakville and beyond,” said Elder Peter Schuler. “This community collaboration allows us to create necessary changes and continued learning opportunities.”

“We are honoured to work on this initiative with the Mississaugas and support this important work that will benefit both of our communities, Oakville and the Mississaugas,” stated Bindu Cudjoe, The Foundation's Board Chair.

This project will bring together Indigenous knowledge keepers, claims experts, historians and researchers to act as an Advisory Council to guide the project. Full details of the Advisory Council will be shared in the coming months.

To support Truth & Reconciliation activities in Oakville please donate here.