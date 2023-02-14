Deep Roots: Basketball Leadership Program aims to uplift BIPOC youths

The Town of Oakville, in a collaboration with the YMCA of Oakville and Halton Black Voices, has announced the launch of the Deep Roots: Basketball Leadership Program.

Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC), between the ages of 13-17 can now register.

30 spots are available.

Funding for the program was provided through a $10,000 grant by the Canadian Parks and Recreation Association, and a $7,700 grant from Canadian Tire Jumpstart.

The program starts tomorrow, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, and participants will meet every Wednesday at Glen Abbey Community Centre, from 6:15 p.m. to 8 p.m., until Mar. 15.

Deep Roots aims to instill leadership qualities in youths and break down the stigma associated with race and mental health. Kids will also be taught to advocate for a positive change.

The program especially seeks to bring in youths who would otherwise be marginalized due to financial or cultural barriers.

Eligible candidates can also receive National Coaching Level 1, First Aid, and High Five Principles of Healthy Child Development certifications for free through courses offered through the weekends in April by the YMCA of Oakville.

If you have questions about the program, eligibility, or something else, the Town urges you to contact Shannon Kaufman at shannonka@oakville.ymca.ca.