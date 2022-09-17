Minister of National Defence addresses the Oakville Chamber of Commerce

× Expand Jay Pugazhenthi Minister of National Defence speaking to the Oakville Chamber of Commerce

The Honourable Anita Anand, Canada’s Defence Minister, addressed a crowd at the Oakville Conference Centre yesterday, Friday, September 16. The event was put together the Oakville Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Sheridan College.

The Defence Minister’s insights on affordability, spurring economic growth in Oakville, and safeguarding Canadians during tumultuous times were the highlights of her speech.

Anand started off by expressing her gratitude to Oakville, where her journey began, for giving her the opportunity to represent the town and fulfill her desire "to do something for our country."

She assured the room of decision makers that the fate and well-being of Oakville, and the town’s businesses in particular, weigh heavy on her mind when she "sit[s] in the House of Commons."

"Oakville is always on the top of my mind, especially when I sit in the House of Commons and think about the purpose of life and “why am I here?”; it’s because of the voters of Oakville who elected me twice." - Anita Anand

She professed that her commitment to Oakville starts with the youth. Anand had a hand in investing "over 2.4 million dollars in 90 businesses and organizations" right here in Oakville, and "creating over 700 jobs through the Canada Summer Jobs program."

She harkened back to the days when she was door-knocking on the campaign trail and learned how much Oakvilleans cherish their green space – something that Anand, too, wants to preserve.

"Part of the reason in growing our economy is to maintain our green space, which is vital to us in Oakville."

The switch to electric cars is also paramount to the government; they want to make the transition as smooth as possible by"“making it easier to purchase, charge, and use electric vehicles with a plan."

"The federal government and the province announced funding for over 6,000 charging stations in the country including 21 right here in Oakville."

The Oakville MP concluded her speech by quickly moving to the crisis in Ukraine. "We are in a time of war," she stated bluntly. "February 24 changed everything."

Anand touted the $600 million in military aid given to Ukraine. Amidst pressure to announce weapons, she acknowledged that even her team wants her to, but she has "to know exactly what she’s announcing."

"You might as well bring me those weapons so I can see it with my own eyes first."