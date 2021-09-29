Town opens diversity, equity and inclusion community survey

× Expand Unsplash

As part of the Town of Oakville’s 2021 Diversity and Inclusion Action Plan, the town is asking residents, community organizations, businesses and residents associations for their input on town programs, services and communications as it relates to diversity and inclusion through a new survey.

Individuals who live or work in Oakville, or who use town facilities, are encouraged to complete the town’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion survey available online until November 5.

The Town of Oakville says they are "committed to championing inclusion through increased opportunities and meaningful engagement to support a community and workplace where all feel respected and welcome."

Survey responses will help enhance the town’s holistic and integrated approach to diversity, equity and inclusion practices, and identify opportunities for improvement in meeting the needs of the community. Feedback will also be used to inform the town’s multi-year inclusion plan to be developed in 2022.

Jane Clohecy, Oakville's Chief Administrative Officer, said today, "Advancing Council's vision for Oakville to be the most livable town in Canada includes celebrating what unites us as a community and continuous efforts to enhance inclusion for individuals of all ages, abilities and backgrounds."

"Gathering valuable perspectives from as many people as possible through this survey," she continues, "will help the town improve our programs, services and communications for our community."

This online engagement opportunity is in addition to work underway by town staff to conduct interviews and focus groups with over 50 community organizations.

The Town says staff "have been reporting on diversity initiatives and accessibility improvements for more than 15 years." The 2021 Diversity and Inclusion Action Plan, presented to Council on January 25, 2021, outlines key deliverables to further implement components of the five key recommended actions identified through an inclusion assessment conducted in 2017.

The town has partnered with the Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion to support a number of key activities outlined in the action plan, including this new survey.

Mayor Rob Burton adds that "fostering an inclusive community takes work and deliberate action, and public feedback is an important aspect that will support our ongoing efforts to ensure a sense of belonging for everyone."

Click here to take the survey from the Town. The link will remain open until November 5, 2021.