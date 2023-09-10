Doggie Dip - a splash-tacular success

× 1 of 5 Expand Katrina Sutton Photography × 2 of 5 Expand Katrina Sutton Photography × 3 of 5 Expand Katrina Sutton Photography × 4 of 5 Expand Katrina Sutton Photography × 5 of 5 Expand Katrina Sutton Photography Volunteers make everything happen Prev Next

The dog days of summer came to a thrilling close with Oakville & Milton Humane Society's (OMHS) third annual Doggie Dip, held at Lion's Pool. This highly anticipated event provided dozens of furry friends a chance to make a final splash in the dog-only swim.

Katrina Sutton Photography

Dog owners, like Melanie Stefan eagerly embraced the opportunity to join in the fun, making it a highlight of their summer. The festivities included swimming sessions, treats for the pooches and a marketplace where participants could find unique items while supporting a great cause.

"I actually made my summer travel plans around being able to bring Frankie and Rosie out to Doggie Dip. This amazing event gives dogs the opportunity to swim in public, and they love it," shared Melanie.

The dogs, including Frankie and Rosie, indulged in a refreshing swim accompanied by the laughter and joy of their owners. The event was held at Lion's Pool, where the specially designated dog-only swim area provided the four-legged swimmers with a safe and enjoyable environment.

Katrina Sutton Photography Enjoying a Pupachino

After their exhilarating swim, the dogs were treated to a delightful surprise – whipped-cream puppuccinos generously donated by Starbucks. The fluffy, delicious treats were a hit among the canine attendees, adding a touch of sweetness to their Doggie Dip experience.

Supporting Animal Welfare

In addition to the swimming and treats, attendees had the opportunity to support a worthy cause. The Barkin' Market, a delightful shopping experience featuring local stores and artisans, offered a wide range of unique items. With a percentage of all proceeds donated to the OMHS, participants enjoyed a fun shopping experience and contributed to the welfare of animals in need.

"It was fantastic to see the community out to have their pets enjoy one last splash," expressed OMHS Community Initiatives Manager Somer Deschambault-Page.

Katrina Sutton Photography

"We are grateful for all of our sponsors, including our lead sponsor, Ultimate Pools, as well as all of the Barkin' Market vendors, our volunteers, and the community for bringing their dogs out for a great time to raise much-needed funds to support animal welfare."