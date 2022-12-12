Donovan provided details of the Shermans' murder

Susan Sheppard Kevin Donovan

The Billionaire Murders – The Mysterious Deaths of Barry and Honey Sherman author Kevin Donovan was the engaging speaker at the November Canadian Club of Halton dinner/speaker event.

An investigative reporter for the Toronto Star, he continues to report on this case along with many other local and global tragedies. However, Donovan spent hundreds of hours researching these mysterious deaths for this book. Sharing what he discovered about the Shermans, the crime scene and walking the audience through the investigation had everyone entranced at the Oakville Conference Centre.

Donovan outlined in detail the last few hours of the victims, when and where they were discovered and how the police and family were intricately involved in trying to solve this horrendous crime.

The Shermans were a wealthy Toronto family and philanthropic in their generosity to those in need. Their murder was and still is a mystery! This is an ongoing police investigation, and all were entranced.

The audience was given enough information to be engaged and informed, but also to encourage many questions and to want more from the author. To that end, a question-and-answer session followed dinner, with his book The Billionaire Murders available for sale at the event by Different Drummers Books, which allowed Donovan, who arrived early and stayed late, to answer queries and autograph his books.

Canadian Club speakers volunteer their time and expertise at no charge. To acknowledge their generosity, each is given a selection of quality wines from a Niagara winery and a $500 donation to an organization chosen by each speaker. Donovan chose Sleeping Children Around the World (SCAW), a registered charity that supplies bed kits to needy children. Since its founding in 1970, SCAW’s global community of volunteers has helped over 1.7 million children.

The Canadian Club of Halton creates a dynamic forum to explore issues that matter most to Canadians by providing a welcoming social environment for inquisitive, influential, and engaged members. The club promotes Canadian identity by hosting notable, knowledgeable, and celebrated speakers on various subjects. It is a volunteer-driven not-for-profit organization.

The club's January meeting features Darrell Bricker, Ph.D. – CEO of Ipsos Public Affairs and author of six national best-selling books, including his latest, Next: Where to Live, What to Buy, and Who Will Lead Canada’s Future. For more information or to register for the next event in January, visit www.canadianclubhalton.ca.