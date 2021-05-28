Donovin's Mother's Day Surprise

Ely Salinas

When Donovin Rodriguez borrowed his mother’s brand-new bike and brought it back broken, he wanted to fix it as a surprise. Tragically, he passed away at the age of twenty-nine before making that happen. As a reminder, Donovin’s mother, Ely, kept her broken bike in the backyard.

With the help of Phil Owen from Healing Wheelz in Oakville, Rodriguez’s plan to fix his mom's bike was fulfilled. Healing Wheelz is a charity bike repair shop based in Kerr Village, organized by Front Line Outreach.

Phil found Donovin one night waiting outside his shop with a grin on his face. Rodriguez explained that he needed to fix his mom’s bike, but he couldn’t bring it to the shop because it would ruin the surprise. Once Phil had gathered the special parts for Ely’s bike, he snuck into her backyard to fix it. Although Donovin wasn’t there to give Ely her bike, she still received his Mother's Day gift.

Ely’s relationship with her son fluctuated often. He would always try to find ways to make her laugh. When Donovin would upset her, he would make a joke, and they’d end up laughing. On the days when they didn’t get along, he was usually coming down from a high or when he didn’t get enough sleep on the street.

Despite leading a life often troubled by drug addiction, Donovin was a selfless person who could make anyone smile. Even while trying to find a place for himself in this world, he always gave to others rather than himself. His neighbours told Ely how he had helped them move in or out, paint their stairs, or fix their bikes or lawnmower. Helping other people was what made him feel better about himself. Whether it was to make them laugh or give them his last bit of money that he got from disability, he took care of his community.

Ely still grieves her son every day, she says. Although crying helps, she finds that cleaning her house and walking her dogs keeps her busy and positive. Even with a new job, she gets involved with the community and issues in the world to help as much as she can.

Healing Wheelz

To keep his memories alive, Ely plays Donovin’s favourite songs on repeat. “Music was our thing. A wonderful memory I have is of us dancing together in the kitchen. I remember finishing our dance and saying, let’s stop because I’m going to cry. Donovin said that’s kind of the idea, and it made me laugh,” she shared.

While enjoying morning coffee outside, she has a habit of looking down the street, expecting Donovin before remembering that he’s not coming. She rides her Mother’s Day gift every day with her dogs and remembers how much Donovin loved the dogs. Not only does his gift delight his mother, but also her dogs.

Ely is grateful to Donovin for making her a good mom. She believes she learned from the mistakes she made with him as her first child and that she has grown to be a better mom for her other children.

Ely adds, “Donovins story doesn’t end here. He has me as his voice and to share his laughter with the world. I won’t stop telling his story to help as many people as I can.”

Donovin’s legacy continues to live on with the story of his Mother’s day surprise.

Donovin & Ely's favourite song