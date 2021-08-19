Dorval Drive noise walls to be replaced

Halton Region replaces noise walls along Dorval Drive from Monastery Drive to Leewood Drive, Ward 2, in Oakville. Further to the Notice of Planned Construction, dated August 28, 2019, the construction of the noise wall replacements is scheduled to commence in August and will continue through to November 2021.

It is anticipated that each noise wall segment will take approximately two to four weeks to construct, depending on the length of the segment. Halton Region will continue to maintain the existing noise walls until the new noise walls have been completed.

Before crews remove the existing noise walls, Halton Region recommends that residents remove all personal items that they wish to preserve within 1m of the existing wall to avoid the risk of damage during the noise wall construction.

Once the existing wall has been removed, crews will install temporary chain link fencing, delineating the construction area from your backyard. Crews will ensure all works stay within the construction area and then restore it to the same or better condition.

PLANNING AHEAD AND MITIGATING IMPACTS

To help you plan for construction activity, please read the project-related information below. Wherever possible, the region will put mitigation plans in place to minimize disruptions.

Dust and mud: There may be increased levels of dust and mud near the worksite. The contractor is required to manage these impacts.

Erosion and sediment controls: We will install erosion and sediment control measures for the project's duration, including a tree protection fence with heavy-duty silt fabric around the perimeter of the project site.

Noise: You may experience noise as a result of Regional improvements. We will schedule work per local noise by-laws.

Precondition photos: In the coming weeks, a Halton Region representative will take photos of the project site before the project begins.

Traffic delays: This work may cause traffic delays, lane shifts or lane restrictions. We will make every effort to minimize any potential inconvenience. Onsite staff will maintain emergency vehicle access at all times.

Tree removals: To accommodate the construction of the noise walls, pruning or removal of hazardous trees may be required. Refer to the More Information section below for additional details.

Truck traffic: You will notice occasional increases in truck traffic around the ongoing work. Please be aware and use extra caution while driving.

Vibration: You may experience some vibration due to ongoing work. As a precaution, the region recommends that you remove or secure objects on shelves and walls inside your home.

Park Access: Access to Morrison Valley Trail near the intersection of Upper Middle Road and Golden Briar Trail will need to be closed temporarily while the nearby noise wall is constructed. The trial access will be re-opened when the area is clear of construction activity.

MORE INFORMATION

WHY ARE THE TREES BEING REMOVED?

During design, arborists review all trees within a construction work area to determine which trees must be removed, trimmed, or left as-is (with tree protection installed). Many factors are taken into consideration during this determination:

Construction activity - Sometimes, construction activity (such as a noise wall installation) occurs within the “tree protection zone,” an area around each tree where the roots are critical to its survival. When work within this area is extensive, the resulting negative impacts to a tree’s root zone will result in the tree dying. Construction activities and their proximity to trees and their root systems are reviewed to determine if there will be negative impacts on the tree roots (i.e. excavation of noise wall posts). If that’s found to be the case and the tree has a high risk of dying over the following years, it’s important to remove it before construction commences.

- Sometimes, construction activity (such as a noise wall installation) occurs within the “tree protection zone,” an area around each tree where the roots are critical to its survival. When work within this area is extensive, the resulting negative impacts to a tree’s root zone will result in the tree dying. Construction activities and their proximity to trees and their root systems are reviewed to determine if there will be negative impacts on the tree roots (i.e. excavation of noise wall posts). If that’s found to be the case and the tree has a high risk of dying over the following years, it’s important to remove it before construction commences. Trimming - Tree trimming is considered if the tree root system will not be impacted, but branches are within the work zone safety clearance heights. If tree trimming is required for 25 percent or more of a tree’s branches, the damage to the tree is considered severe, and the tree may be required to be removed.

Building a Better Halton is about more than construction. It is about investments in infrastructure, service delivery improvements and building complete communities that maintain the high quality of life that residents expect and enjoy.