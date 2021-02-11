Dundas Street Improvements, Phase 1

× Expand Halton Region

Halton Region is making improvements to Dundas Street (Regional Road 5), from Appleby Line to Bronte Road (Regional Road 25), Wards, 5 & 6, City of Burlington and Wards 1 & 7, Town of Oakville, with construction anticipated to start in spring 2021.

These improvements will help accommodate future growth and travel demand through north Burlington and Oakville and provide safe travel options for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists.

Improvements include:

widening from four to six lanes;

road resurfacing;

new multi-use paths, sidewalks and on-road bike lanes;

new bus stops and shelters;

new traffic signals and street lights;

new bridges;

upgraded storm water infrastructure; and

environmental protection measures.

An online Public Information Centre (PIC) is being held February 11–25, 2021 for any residents or businesses with an interest in the project. The online PIC will cover:

planned road improvements;

project renderings;

how to plan ahead for construction; and

the project schedule.

To participate in the online PIC, visit the Dundas Street Improvements webpage on halton.ca and provide your questions or comments through the online comment form by Thursday, February 25, 2021.

If you require an alternative format or need accessibility accommodation to provide feedback, please email [email protected] or call 311, TTY 905-827-9833 or 1-866-442-5866. We will work with you to meet your needs.