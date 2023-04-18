Earth Day 2023 Oakville clean up locations

× Expand John Cameron on Unsplash

Oakville Community Centre for Peace, Ecology and Human Rights (OCCPEHR) prepares for the 32nd annual Earth Day clean up of Oakville's nature sites on Saturday, April 22. With 70 locations in Oakville, there is one close to your home.

Most volunteers start at 9:00 a.m., but several start at 2:00 p.m. OCCPEHR organizers encourage participants to register by emailing info@oakvillepeacecentre.org. Please provide the location and number of people in your group. High school students can receive a form letter acknowledging their volunteer hours.

Last year, a record number of locations and volunteers removed a record amount of garbage. 1,200 volunteers at sixty-one sites pitched in to collect 7.1 metric tonnes of garbage and .86 metric tonnes of metal, totalling 17,650 lbs.

Garbage bags and disposable gloves, and hand sanitizer will be available on-site. You are encouraged to bring your own cloth or leather work gloves and pick-up tools.

You will be asked to sign in to find organizers for next year and will be entered into a draw to win a bike helmet donated by Cyclepath.

From April 16 to 22, residents can also participate in the Earth Day challenge for a chance to win a Solar Charging Backpack. To participate, download the GooseChase app and enter code Oakville2023 to play.

Earth Day clean-up locations by ward

Mornings 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Ward One (8 Sites)

Bronte Bluffs Park: Donovan Cox and the Bronte Village Residents Association (BVRA).

Donovan Cox and the Bronte Village Residents Association (BVRA). Bronte Creek Provincial Park: Joanne Wright and The Friends of Bronte Creek Park; receive your bags and gloves upon entry into the Park.

Joanne Wright and The Friends of Bronte Creek Park; receive your bags and gloves upon entry into the Park. Bronte Harbour (Meet at East Street and Ontario Street): Lesley McVean rallies the neighbourhood starting from here.

Lesley McVean rallies the neighbourhood starting from here. Bronte Road and QEW Carpool: Peter Vandermyden and family.

Peter Vandermyden and family. Burloak Drive and QEW green spaces: Emillie Kraft (Meet in the Kelsey's parking lot).

Emillie Kraft (Meet in the Kelsey's parking lot). Lakeshore Woods (Great Lakes Boulevard & Creek Path Avenue): Linda and Lauren Zylik.

Linda and Lauren Zylik. South Shell Park: Sundeep Khosla and the Rotary Club of Oakville clean up 3x a year here.

Sundeep Khosla and the Rotary Club of Oakville clean up 3x a year here. Valleyridge Park and trails: Susan Dane and the Halton Outdoor Club; coffee available; bring your mug!

Ward Two (14 Sites)

Aldercrest Park (located behind Loyola SS on Blackthorn Place): Park Ambassador Cathy Buchanan.

Park Ambassador Cathy Buchanan. Burnet Street Park: Beginning at 9:30 a.m., tidy up Waterworks Park too with Lesley Henshaw and the West Harbour Residents Association (WHRA).

Beginning at 9:30 a.m., tidy up Waterworks Park too with Lesley Henshaw and the West Harbour Residents Association (WHRA). Coronation Park: Seema and Pradeep Nambiar, with the Organization of Oakville Keralites, encourage Appleby College students to pitch in here again this spring.

Seema and Pradeep Nambiar, with the Organization of Oakville Keralites, encourage Appleby College students to pitch in here again this spring. Forster Park and Hogs Back Park (Meet at Forster Park): Vanessa Dorrington, Joe Williams and the West River Residents Association (WRRA) gather people together for the event.

Vanessa Dorrington, Joe Williams and the West River Residents Association (WRRA) gather people together for the event. Glen Oak Creek Trail South at Monastery Drive: Erik Brodner and family.

Erik Brodner and family. Glen Oak Creek Trail North at Monastery Drive: Stephen and Connie Wei and St. Simon Anglican Church members meet in the Loyola SS parking lot.

Stephen and Connie Wei and St. Simon Anglican Church members meet in the Loyola SS parking lot. Hopedale Park: Earl and Sharon Weise.

Earl and Sharon Weise. Indian Ridge Trail (Meet at the entrance to the trails on Lindsay Drive): Donna Sheppard and the South Peel Naturalists' Club (SPNC).

Donna Sheppard and the South Peel Naturalists' Club (SPNC). Kerr Street North and the North Service Road West: Meet at the entrance to Il Fornello across from the Winner's plaza. Site coordinators Ann Osana and Dagmar Wilhelm encourage High School students to pitch in here!

Meet at the entrance to Il Fornello across from the Winner's plaza. Site coordinators Ann Osana and Dagmar Wilhelm encourage High School students to pitch in here! Kinoak Arena and Brook Valley Park: Toaster and Sabrina Dementros of the Oakville Independents welcome the neighbourhood to meet in the arena parking lot.

Toaster and Sabrina Dementros of the Oakville Independents welcome the neighbourhood to meet in the arena parking lot. Old Abbey Lane Park and area: Donna and Emily Morano.

Donna and Emily Morano. Valleywood Court: Christine and Robert Schultz rally the neighbourhood here.

Christine and Robert Schultz rally the neighbourhood here. Woodhaven Park and Sedgewick Forest: Ehl Harrison family and friends. All are welcome!

Ehl Harrison family and friends. All are welcome! YMCA: Join Heather White and family for a wide neighbourhood tidying up of Suffolk Park, Glen Oak Park, Rebecca Street from Dorval to Fourth Line, Blakelock high school and St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School.

Ward Three (8 Sites)

Busby Park: Beginning at 9:30 a.m., Stephen Cull and CharterAbility welcome you along the Sixteen Mile Creek under the overhead Randall Street bridge.

Beginning at 9:30 a.m., Stephen Cull and CharterAbility welcome you along the Sixteen Mile Creek under the overhead Randall Street bridge. Clearview Park: The Clearview Oakville Community Alliance (COCA) encourages residents to pick up a bag and glove and tidy up their section of the neighbourhood.

The Clearview Oakville Community Alliance (COCA) encourages residents to pick up a bag and glove and tidy up their section of the neighbourhood. Dunvegan Park: Residents living along Maple Grove Drive can pitch in with the team from St. Cuthbert's Anglican and new site coordinators David Aylward, Dawn Seto and Malcolm Little.

Residents living along Maple Grove Drive can pitch in with the team from St. Cuthbert's Anglican and new site coordinators David Aylward, Dawn Seto and Malcolm Little. Gairloch Gardens: At 10 a.m., pitch in with David Bird and the Chartwell Maple Grove Residents Association (CMGRA).

At 10 a.m., pitch in with David Bird and the Chartwell Maple Grove Residents Association (CMGRA). Lakeside Park, lakefront and lighthouse: Town Museum Programmer Julie Hawryszko welcomes you inside the Oakville Museum.

Town Museum Programmer Julie Hawryszko welcomes you inside the Oakville Museum. Maple Grove Park and Arena: Elizabeth Chalmers and the Joshua Creek Residents Association (JCRA) also clean up the Joshua Valley Park trails along the creek.

Elizabeth Chalmers and the Joshua Creek Residents Association (JCRA) also clean up the Joshua Valley Park trails along the creek. Oakville Curling Club: Kimberly Cranfield and the Trafalgar Chartwell Residents Association (TCRA) bring members and residents together here.

Kimberly Cranfield and the Trafalgar Chartwell Residents Association (TCRA) bring members and residents together here. Perkins Passage: Gather across from the Oakville Humane Society for the clean up of parks and greenspaces on the south and north sides of Cornwall Road from Trafalgar to Chartwell, Post and Maple Valley Parks and the Cornwall Sports parks. New coordinator Monica Malhotra and sons Nikhil, Joshan and Jayen welcome you here.

Ward Four (16 Sites)

Arbourview Park: Pitch-in with Jennifer Horner and members of Oakville Titans Football, a local not-for-profit sports group for players aged nineteen and under.

Pitch-in with Jennifer Horner and members of Oakville Titans Football, a local not-for-profit sports group for players aged nineteen and under. Bloomfield Park: Brett Prior welcomes residents to pitch in at this new site in 2023.

Brett Prior welcomes residents to pitch in at this new site in 2023. Glen Abbey Trail: Nicole and Paul Panabaker meet at the Glen Abbey Gate trail entrance across from Abbey Park High School.

Nicole and Paul Panabaker meet at the Glen Abbey Gate trail entrance across from Abbey Park High School. Castlebrook Park: Rashed Chowdhury and their neighbours will tidy up the trails and ravines.

Rashed Chowdhury and their neighbours will tidy up the trails and ravines. Glen Oak Creek Trail North (meet at Fourth Line and Upper Middle Road): Denise Severin-Prior coordinates the clean-up between the ravines and along the Taplow Creek trails.

Denise Severin-Prior coordinates the clean-up between the ravines and along the Taplow Creek trails. Heritage Way Park: Pitch in with Weidong Zhu and the Glen Abbey Neighbourhood Association (GANA); meet at the Merchant Gate Trail entrance on the west side of Merchants Gate.

Pitch in with Weidong Zhu and the Glen Abbey Neighbourhood Association (GANA); meet at the Merchant Gate Trail entrance on the west side of Merchants Gate. Langtry Park: Devnand Nambiar, a university student and member of H2O Canada Youth and Ontario Heroes, encourages Glen Abbey students to join him here.

Devnand Nambiar, a university student and member of H2O Canada Youth and Ontario Heroes, encourages Glen Abbey students to join him here. Millstone Park: Bill and Marlene Keay.

Bill and Marlene Keay. Nottinghill Park: David Kantor and the Federation of North American Explorers, a Catholic faith youth group.

David Kantor and the Federation of North American Explorers, a Catholic faith youth group. Ravine at Third Line and Upper Middle Road (next to the TD Bank): Amy Young.

Amy Young. 16 Hollow Park and area trails: Sharon Brodner.

Sharon Brodner. Sandpiper Road and Pheasant Lane: Kimberly Sziraky and family.

Kimberly Sziraky and family. Stratus Parkette: New site coordinator Raj Patel is pitching in here; join in!

New site coordinator Raj Patel is pitching in here; join in! Summit Ridge Drive Trails: High school student Katie Turnbull and family.

High school student Katie Turnbull and family. West Oak Trails Park: Karen Wilson Davis and family.

Karen Wilson Davis and family. Woodgate Woods: Voula Caffrey and family.

Ward Five (7 Sites)

Harman Gate Park: Laura Shaw and family.

Laura Shaw and family. Memorial Park: Gita Zoghi meets volunteers on Hays Boulevard.

Gita Zoghi meets volunteers on Hays Boulevard. Memorial Park Playground: Councillor Jeff Knoll and the Film.ca Cinemas team will meet volunteers here and attend to the trails east of Sixth Line, south to River Oaks Boulevard East.

Councillor Jeff Knoll and the Film.ca Cinemas team will meet volunteers here and attend to the trails east of Sixth Line, south to River Oaks Boulevard East. Munns Creek Park and Margot Street Park: David Stefan and family.

David Stefan and family. Oxford Park: Michelle and Jeff Sholdice.

Michelle and Jeff Sholdice. River Glen Park: Geoff and Mary Hospital.

Geoff and Mary Hospital. Sheridan College: Peter Watson and Treetops Estates residents meet on the west side of Marlborough Court and welcome students and other neighbours to join them.

Ward Six (8 Sites)

Algrove Park: Councillor Tom Adams welcomes residents to join him here.

Councillor Tom Adams welcomes residents to join him here. Bayshire Woods Park: Paul Butler has been dedicated to his community since 2013.

Paul Butler has been dedicated to his community since 2013. Glenashton Drive Bridge and Ravines: Don Meade, OCCPEHR Board Member.

Don Meade, OCCPEHR Board Member. Glenashton Park and Iroquois Ridge Community Centre: Jinglie Dou and the Oakville Chinese Senior 99 Association.

Jinglie Dou and the Oakville Chinese Senior 99 Association. Iroquois Shoreline Woods (Grand Boulevard and Upper Middle Road East): Tracy Zhou.

Tracy Zhou. Litchfield Park and area: Star and Chris Helmer.

Star and Chris Helmer. The Brownstones: Leslie Osborne and the team meet at 300 Ravineview Way by the mailbox kiosk.

Leslie Osborne and the team meet at 300 Ravineview Way by the mailbox kiosk. Valleybrook Park: Also, clean up along Upper Middle Road from Trafalgar Road to Ford Drive and the Sheridan Valley Trails and parks south of Upper Middle Road.

Ward Seven (9 Sites)

Buttonbush Woods Park: Pitch in at this new location with Program Manager Anelia Tichkova and Oakvillegreen Conservation Association and learn more about their tree planting initiatives.

Pitch in at this new location with Program Manager Anelia Tichkova and Oakvillegreen Conservation Association and learn more about their tree planting initiatives. Fowley Park: A new site in 2023 for this expanding neighbourhood; join Ajay Rosha.

A new site in 2023 for this expanding neighbourhood; join Ajay Rosha. George Savage Park: President Ron Chhinzer and the North Oakville Ward Seven Resident Association look forward to seeing you here and are joined by Councillors Nav Nanda and Scott Xie.

President Ron Chhinzer and the North Oakville Ward Seven Resident Association look forward to seeing you here and are joined by Councillors Nav Nanda and Scott Xie. Gladeside Pond: Meet across from Fortinos to pitch in at Neyagawa Woods Park and the Shannon Creek North Trail with new site coordinators Serguei and Natalia Doubov.

Meet across from Fortinos to pitch in at Neyagawa Woods Park and the Shannon Creek North Trail with new site coordinators Serguei and Natalia Doubov. Glenorchy Conservation Area: Adnan Manzoor and the GKC Kite Flying Group.

Adnan Manzoor and the GKC Kite Flying Group. Isaac Park and green space north of Dundas Street: Mamta Rosha welcomes you.

Mamta Rosha welcomes you. Palermo Park: Mr. Arpit Mittal, Oakville representative for the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh.

Mr. Arpit Mittal, Oakville representative for the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh. William Rose Park: Sehaj Rosha is a new coordinator at this new site and a university student who encourages Ward Seven students to join him here.

Afternoon from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

1. Kerr Street and North Service Road West

We will again be cleaning up the green spaces from the bend at Kerr Street North and the North Service Road all the way west to Dorval Drive. This is a Ward Two site first set up last spring very successfully. Meet at the plaza entrance near the Il Fornello restaurant across from the Winner's plaza.

2. Valleybrook Park on Upper Middle Road East of Eighth Line

Clean up along Upper Middle Road from east of Trafalgar Road to Ford Drive and also the Sheridan Valley Trails south of Upper Middle Road. This is a Ward Six site.

3. Oakville Museum at Navy Street and Front Street

Tidy up adjacent Lakeside Park and lakefront on the east side of the Sixteen Mile Creek in Ward Three. Visit the museum and check out the lighthouse and boardwalk!

Hey, hey! Volunteers at Kerr Street North and Valleybrook Park will enjoy a pizza party thanks to Panago Pizza on Cornwall Road, which wants you to keep your energy up while volunteering!

Sponsors

The primary sponsors of this community-wide event include the Town of Oakville's Parks and Open Space Department, Halton Region Waste Management, and Film.ca Cinemas.

30 years

Appleby College

Women of Halton Action Movement (WHAM)

29 years

Cyclepath

26 years

Anglican Church of the Incarnation

25 years

Ein Stein Brew House

Friends of Bronte Creek Park

Progenic Dental Laboratory

Ratelle Communications

The Classic Tile Centre

Town of Oakville Parks & Open Space Department

Trafalgar Presbyterian Church

24 years

Halton Region Waste Management

Oakville Fish & Chips

SAVIS: Sexual Assault & Violence Intervention Services

Sobeys (Abbey Plaza)

Sobeys (Maple Grove Village)

St. Simon's Anglican Church

That Pie Place

22 years

Clearview Oakville Community Alliance (COCA)

21 years

Carstar Oakville

Dr. Aliki Iordanidis (Dentist)

South Peel Naturalists' Club

20 years

Brock's General Contracting

Staples Business Depot

19 years

Oakville Market

Pitch-In Canada

18 years

Councillor Tom Adams

Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home

Oakville Blueprinting & Copy Centre

Seasons Restaurant

Way Cool Tattoos Oakville

17 years

Dearcroft Montessori School

Flooringca.com

West River Residents Association (WRRA)

15 YEARS

Boyle Chiropractic and Wellness Centre

Naftolin Family

St. Jude's Anglican Church

12 years

Joshua Creek Residents Association (JCRA)

11 years

Real Canadian Superstore

10 years

Starbucks (Abbey Centre)

West Harbour Residents Association (WHRA)

9 years

Remax Broker Paul Butler

6 years

Ehl Harrison Consulting

Islamic Centre of North America (Oakville Chapter)

Panago Pizza

5 years

Film.ca Cinemas

Simply Green Baby

The DAR Foundation

4 years

Bark & Fitz (Oakville North)

Member of Parliament Pam Damoff

Metro (Upper Oakville)

Niblock Real Estate

Oakville Lakeside Residents Association

The Oakville Independents

Turtle Jack's Muskoka Grill

3 years

Glen Abbey Neighbourhood Association (GANA)

2 years

Chartwell Maple Grove Residents Association (CMGRA)

Maple Grove United Church

Trafalgar Chartwell Residents Association (TCRA)

New sponsor