Edna Marion Green - 1930 to 2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Edna Marion Green (nee Wild) our mother, Gram and Nan the morning of January 15th, just shy of her 92nd birthday.

Green Family Edna Marion Green (nee Wild) 1930 to 2022

Edna Marion Wild was born on January 27th,1930, in Milton Ontario.

She left home at 13 to move in with a woman she affectionately called Nan, to help with housework and her children while her husband was away at war. No one could know that after meeting Clarence Green (Greenie), who came to break up a Milton barn dance with his motorcycle gang, they would marry and create a loving home for their 2 children, Mary and Jim.

Married for over 50 years, they built an incredible life together. Edna was affectionately known for her stubborn and feisty nature and was fond of saying “I’ve got a little Wild left in me” whenever life became difficult.

She loved fishing on the Green River, hosting euchre games with her popular candy bowls and spending time in Ocala, but most of all, she loved her family.

Edna is survived by her siblings Gladys, Marion, Eleanor, Gord, Franklyn, and Johnny; children, Mary and Jim; grandchildren Chris (Jill), Aaron, Kim (Neil), Melanie (Jen), Shawn, Steven, Travis and Kyle; great-grandchildren Sarah, Maggie, Grace, Ashton, Zander, Brayden, Liam, Maggie, Aidan, Landon, Kayla, and Jackson; and great-great-granddaughter Rosie. She will be forever missed by all.

We are so thankful for the incredible care provided by Dr. Kamal, the staff at Lake Simcoe Retirement Residence, the Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital and especially Mariposa House.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring, and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mariposa House Hospice in Edna’s name.