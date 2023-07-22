Emancipation Day Picnic is back this August

× Expand Caitlin Delohery on Unsplash

The Town of Oakville and the Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton (CCAH) are proud to be hosting the annual Emancipation Day Picnic at the grounds of the Oakville Museum at Erchless Estate on Saturday, August 5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendees of the event are encouraged to pre-order a free, hot Caribbean meal prepared by Chef Romaine Newell. Up to 300 meals will be prepared so attendees are reminded to pre-order now. Hotdogs, chips, and a juice box are offered as an alternative meal for children. Meals are served between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

On the day of the event, it's recommended to bring lawn chairs and a blanket to enjoy your meal while listening to a performance by jazz gospel singer John Campbell. Children can also participate in family activities put on by entertainer Nick Gordon. Visitors of the picnic event can also visit the museum to take a tour.

Learn about Oakville’s early Black History, and explore the multimedia exhibit, The Underground Railroad: Next Stop Freedom or participate in the Oakville Public Library’s story time.

The picnic is located at 8 Navy Street in downtown Oakville. The Oakville Museum at Erchless Estate is accessible by foot, bike and public transit. The rain date for the event is Sunday, August 6.

Additional Emancipation Day celebrations

The Oakville Public Library, Oakville Museum and the Bronte Historical Society invite residents to join two guided tours of Bronte Harbour or Kerr Village and explore sites related to Oakville’s Black heritage. Registration is required for both of these free events.

The Bronte bike tour takes place Sunday, July 30 from noon to 1:30 p.m. and the Kerr walking tour takes place Sunday, July 30 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

The CCAH will also be celebrating the opening of the Community & Harmony Garden at Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre, 2302 Bridge Rd., on Emancipation Day, August 1 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served by Chef Romaine Newell and registration is required to ensure food service for this free event.

History of Emancipation Day

The Emancipation Day Picnic in Oakville dates back to 1850 when African Canadians from across the province would gather at Oakville’s George’s Square to honour their journey to freedom.

Emancipation Day is a significant day in history because when slavery was abolished in Canada and throughout the British Empire, was a community celebration that recognizes the town of Oakville’s role in the Underground Railroad as a port of entry to Canada.

