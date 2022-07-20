Celebrate freedom at Oakville’s Emancipation Day Picnic

× Expand Foter.com Picnic

The town of Oakville is inviting all residents to their annual Emancipation Day Picnic on August 1, 2022 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The picnic is a free-to-attend event including a free hot lunch (that must be pre-ordered) and is returning to its home location on the grounds of the Oakville Museum at Erchless Estate.

Residents and families are being "invited to mark this significant day in history when slavery was abolished in Canada and throughout the British Empire," according to town staff. The picnic is a community celebration that "recognizes Oakville’s role in the Underground Railroad as a port of entry to Canada."

Attendees are encouraged to pre-order a free, hot Caribbean meal prepared by Chef Romaine Newell to be enjoyed at the event. Up to 200 meals will be prepared so attendees are reminded to pre-order now. (Hotdogs, chips, and a juice box will be prepared as an alternative meal for children.)

On the day of the event, its recommended to bring lawn chairs and a blanket to enjoy your pre-ordered meal. There will also be live performances by jazz gospel singer John Campbell and the Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton (CCAH) Steelpan Band.

Attendees can also visit the museum to take a tour, learn about Oakville’s early Black History, and explore the multimedia exhibit, The Underground Railroad: Next Stop Freedom.

"We are excited to return to the tradition of welcoming the community in person and observing Emancipation Day, which is now a National Day across Canada," says Andrew Tyrrell, CCAH President.

"Emancipation is an important day that CCAH has celebrated for many years. During the pandemic, CCAH pivoted to celebrating with a drive-thru BBQ and entertainment broadcast on television and online."

The Emancipation Day Picnic is hosted by Oakville Museum, in partnership with the CCAH, and dates back to 1850, when African Canadians from across the province would gather at Oakville’s George’s Square to honour their journey to freedom.

Located at 8 Navy Street in downtown Oakville, the Oakville Museum at Erchless Estate is easily accessible by foot, bike or public transit. To view the Oakville Transit holiday schedule, visit the Oakville Transit page. For more information on this event or other programs and activities, please visit the Oakville Museum page or CCAH page.

Full details about the August 1 event are available here on Oakville's website.