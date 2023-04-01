Evening of Celebration 2023

× Expand Oakville News N.M. Hundreds came to celebrate another significant year for the United Way.

During this week's Evening of Celebration, held for the first time in person since 2019, United Way Halton & Hamilton honoured community donors and partners following a fundraising campaign that raised $11,000,000.

Oakville News N.M. Oakville Hydro's Rob Lister with United Way President Brad Park

As 600-plus attendees gathered, the energy was electric at the Burlington Convention Centre. Local leaders, labour partners, supportive companies, and dedicated non-profit agencies from across Halton and Hamilton celebrated the power of community as this year’s fundraising campaign ended.

Over the past year, United Way donors, partners and volunteers stood together, giving graciously in support of essential programs and services that over 205,000 people rely on to help rebuild their lives. The dedication shown by this community in support of our most vulnerable friends and neighbours was embodied in a night of awards, messages of hope and reflection over a challenging year.

“Supporters of United Way continue to showcase their commitment to helping people. It is so inspiring to see how unwavering this community is,” stated Brad Park, president and CEO of United Way Halton & Hamilton.

“The Local Love displayed has been immense. During a year where non-profits have struggled, we are happy that new and existing donors show their care and support for the people who rely on important local programs for their health and safety.”

The night’s virtual event was hosted by Canadian television personality Elissa Lansdell, with an appearance by Ryan Packer, Vice President of Canadian Commercial Banking at BMO and United Way Halton & Hamilton’s 2022 Campaign Cabinet Chair. Campaign Cabinet Chair.

×

As the evening closed, United Way Halton & Hamilton announced that this year’s campaign had raised $11M for the community.

Oakville News N.M. Enjoying the company of friends at the United Way's annual gala

“The funds raised thanks to the people and organizations from our community will absolutely have a huge impact on the investments we make to local agencies that provide critical services to local people in need. The work being done across Halton and Hamilton, together, continues to be incredibly inspiring to us all,” said Park.

Funds raised are invested into 106 local programs that help people move closer to food security and more mental health supports to help cope with daily challenges and for local youth to have a better, brighter future.

Throughout the evening, United Way presented the awards in several categories recognizing the exceptional community commitment of organizations, individuals and corporations.

The Game Changer Award

The Game Changer Award is given to organizations that found creative ways to connect and engage their employees within their workplace campaign to ensure community needs were met.

Appleby College

ETFO Halton Elementary Teachers

Halton Multicultural Council

Halton Region

Hamilton & District Labour Council

Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District

John Deere Financial

LiUNA Local 837

Reliance Home Comfort

Stryker Canada

Terrestrial Energy Inc.

Thomas International Inc.

Town of Milton

Utter Morris Insurance Brokers Limited

Wolseley Canada

Leading the Way Award

A leadership-giving campaign is a great way to demonstrate commitment, trust and passion for the work of United Way. The Leading the Way Award is presented to our partners that encourage their team to not only make a leadership gift but show leadership throughout the year – setting the tone for an inspired workplace campaign.

ArtHouse

Budds’ Group of Companies

City of Burlington

Enbridge Gas

MNP LLP

O’Connor MacLeod Hanna LLP

PCL Constructors Canada Inc.

RBC Royal Bank

TD

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Joint Union Management Award

United Way truly values its partnership with all sectors in the community, including the Labour Community. Together, we are working toward achieving common goals to support individuals that live and work in Halton & Hamilton. Joint Union-Management campaigns are a great way to work together to raise awareness and funds for our local neighbourhoods.

ArcelorMittal long Products – Hamilton East + USW 5328

Canada Revenue Agency + AFS Hamilton Sub Group, AFS St. Catharines Sub-Group, UTE Local 00014 Hamilton, UTE Local 00016 St. Catharines

City of Hamilton + CUPE 5167 + ATU 107

Compass Group Canada + OPSEU 281

Leadec + Unifor Local 707

McMaster University + Unifor 5555 + CUPE 3906

Mohawk College, a partnership between OPSEU Local 240 (Faculty), OPSEU Local 241 (Support Staff) & Administrative Staff.

ROCKWOOL + Unifor Local 266

Leading the Way Philanthropist Award

This award recognizes outstanding individuals, groups or family foundations who lead the way by showing exceptional generosity, leadership and community involvement. They have demonstrated extraordinary civic and charitable passion and whose generosity inspires others to give generously.

Garry & Laddie Rai & Vicki Jagpal

Hal Watson

June & Ian Cockwell

Margaret & Greg Grice

Rob Hooper

Trent & Dawn Ogilvie

Champions of Change Award

The Champions of Change Award recognizes the outstanding leadership of Campaign Champions who showed dedication, passion and tenacity to inspire their colleagues to get involved and give back, and to raise funds and awareness for critical issues facing our community.

Burlington Hydro – Abby Adkins ,Sarah Thomas, Diana Lo

CUMIS Co-operators – Jennifer Gottlieb & Joelle Beaumont

Distress Centre Halton – Dara Eisner Clancy

Halton Catholic District School Board – Kelly Stephens, Najat Abdulahad, Rosie DiPietro

Hillfield Strathallan College – Mark & Lisa Mitchell

ITW Global Brands – Carolyn Beeton

KPMG – Andrew McDowall

L3Harris – WESCAM Division – Jennifer Brick & Maria Inacio

Levitt-Safety Limited – Kayla Torontow, Bruce Levitt & Heidi Levitt

SAVIS of Halton – Shelagh Nuttall

SB Partners – Eric LaCourt

Social Planning & Research Council of Hamilton – Kim Martin

St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton – Brian Cooper

Stride – Avalon Purdie

Inspiring Local Love Award

The Inspiring Local Love Award highlights campaigns that persevered through even the most challenging times to ensure they continued to support their local communities with United Way.