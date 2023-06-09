Events all summer in Downtown Oakville

× Expand Oakville News Sidewalk sale Shoppers browse bargains at Lemonwood Downtown Oakville

Midnight Madness may be gone, but downtown Oakville is gearing up for a scorching summer with events and pop-ups, new business openings, and an impressive selection of over 50 patios.

Starting with the Sidewalk Sale on now, the summer schedule in Downtown Oakville is brimming with must-attend events. Take part in the Summer Sweat open-air fitness series with free classes every Saturday in June and July. Delight in live performances at Towne Square with Friday Night Jazz from 7-9 pm and the return of the TD Summer Music Series this year with live performances every Saturday and Sunday in July and August from 3-7 pm. Families can also attend exciting pop-up events, including the Canada Day complete with entertainment and photo spot as well as free gelato to celebrate International Ice Cream Day on July 16.

This August, downtown businesses are excited to invite visitors to experience the Los Trompos Art Installation in Towne Square beginning August 12 for three weeks. This interactive exhibit was created by Mexican designers Héctor Esrawe and Ignacio Cadena and has toured the world, including stops in Mexico City, New York, Montreal, and Seattle. Los Trompos, Spanish for spinning tops, is an award-winning interactive art installation that allows visitors to explore Mexican culture's vibrancy while enjoying immersive art.

This year, Downtown Oakville boasts over 50 patios providing the perfect backdrop for outdoor dining. Whether you're looking for a spot for brunch with friends, or a late-evening dessert, Downtown Oakville offers a variety of options to suit every taste and occasion. For a complete listing, visit the patio guide.

Downtown Oakville also welcomes several new businesses this summer. In addition to the recently opened Nadege and Oakberry, visitors can indulge at Hoski Sushi or embark on a culinary journey through Italy at the authentic Mercato Sociale Italian Market. Maverick Donuts is scheduled to open in June with gourmet donuts that push the boundaries of flavour and Fresh Kitchen and Juice Bar caters to health-conscious patrons with enticing plant-based options.

For more information about summer events and activations on Oakville's main street, please visit OakvilleDowntown.