Father & daughter run international marathon to help girls

It is hard to imagine the plight of girls attending and trying to attend school in India. Annie Messenger and her dad Michael decided to do something about it and raised over $60,000, exceeding their initial expectation of $30,000.

Oakville resident, Michael Messenger, President and CEO of Canada’s largest international humanitarian organization, World Vision Canada, is proud that his daughter is following in his footsteps, so to speak, as they prepare to run the Virgin Money London (UK) Marathon together on Sunday, Oct. 03 raising money so girls in India can stay in school.

Annie Messenger attended Forest Trail Public School in West Oak Trails, then commuted to the Etobicoke School of the Arts for high school. Currently, she is a kinesiology student at the University of Toronto. Annie has a strong passion for her father’s work and has dedicated herself to his mission.

For Annie, it’s the chance to see young women like her have the opportunity that she’s enjoyed, to get an excellent education and imagine a bright future.

For Michael, it’s a chance to show how believing in girls can transform communities for the better in Canada, India, but also worldwide. The program they’re running for, Rise Up Daughters of India, helps fund a simple solution to a significant need--building clean, safe toilets for girls in schools. Toronto Raptors Superfan, Nav Bhatia, is the ambassador for this program and helps support it.

"Both Annie and I have a love of running and have been at it for years. But with this run, for Annie, it’s the chance to see young women like her have the opportunity that she’s enjoyed, to get an excellent education and imagine a bright future. For me, it’s a chance to show how believing in girls can transform communities for the better—in Canada, India and around the world."

"What’s most exciting about this run," he continues, "is with the funds raised being matched by one of our faithful donors, even a small contribution goes a very long way in helping girls in India meet their full potential,” stated Michael Messenger.

Michael and Annie set a goal of $30,000 then increased it to $50,000, which they surpassed. However, even though they met their initial goal, the needs of these girls will not be met. So they ask that if you can, please keep giving to ensure every girl has a chance.