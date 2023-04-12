Film.Ca Cinemas launches new youth programs as "Film.Ca Academy"

× Expand Film.ca Academy

Oakville's Film.Ca Cinemas has announced they have rebranded and expanded their youth programming into the new Film.Ca Academy, with its first slate of new programs set to begin this week.

The new programs encompass all of its former Film.Ca Kids initiatives (first launched in 2013 with day camps, summer camps and after-school programs) and now also include more curriculum-based activities for what they say are "with more availability for more age groups in more areas of interest."

Film.Ca Academy's mission is to "Inspire, Learn and Create," focused on "providing quality educational and recreational programming...fostering the love of arts and learning for students through hands-on learning."

There are now 13 different programs and classes, with programming specialized for ages ranging from grades 1-12. For the first time ever, select programs are now being offered year-round.

In addition to classic courses such as junior/senior filmmaking, editing, and their summer programs, some of the new programs include:

Stop motion filmmaking

YouTube content creation

Improv theatre and acting improvisation

The first set of 10-week programs begins this week, with the first set of summer programs set to start the first week of July.

Manager Director of Film.Ca Cinemas Bryn Perras, an Ontario certified teacher, says the academy was designed to "expand our range of offerings" by "going through our curriculum to enhance the educational value."

"We want kids and youth to follow our motto: Inspire, Learn, Create," says Perras" "But mostly, we want them to have fun while learning practical, creative skills and creating content they would be proud of."

"What many people don't recognize is that filmmaking is in the STEM field. We want to be able to highlight the technical training while allowing the students' creative and artistic sides to flourish."

All programs are run by teams of experienced instructors and active industry professionals. Through their programs, students will "have access to quality training and resources, including high-end equipment, learning sessions with industry professionals, and opportunities to work on real projects.

"We're thrilled to re-launch our kids' programming under the new Film.Ca Academy," said Jeff Knoll, CEO of Film.Ca Cinemas. "Our team has worked hard to develop a range of engaging programs that inspire creativity, build confidence, and foster a love of learning through film and media arts.

"We're excited to continue to provide quality programming for students in the Oakville community and beyond. Whether your child is an aspiring filmmaker or simply looking to try something new, Film.Ca Academy has a program for the"."

All programs take place at the theatre, Film. Ca Cinemas, on Speers Road in Oakville.

Full details about the new Film.Ca Academy, including registration, can be found on their website here.