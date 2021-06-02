Final gypsy moth aerial spray in Oakville woodlands

The Town of Oakville’s forestry section expects weather conditions will be favourable on Friday, June 4, to administer the second and final aerial spray to control gypsy moth infestation in town woodlands.
Using a low-flying helicopter, operators will spray 15 town woodlands with a safe biopesticide to help protect our urban tree canopy from gypsy moth infestation.
Additional ground spraying may coincide with targeting town trees adjacent to woodlands identified as high-risk for a gypsy moth infestation.
The town completed the first spray on May 27. A second spray is necessary within 7-10 days and is scheduled for Friday, June 4, 2021, from 5 to 8 AM.
Since the aerial spray is dependent on favourable weather conditions, the date of the spray may change.
In the event of a date change or cancellation, the town will post an updated notification on oakville.ca and the town’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.
- Winston Woods
- Sixteen Mile Creek Trail North
- Bayshire Woods Park
- Glen Abbey Woods
- Iroquois Shoreline Woods
- Fourteen Mile Creek Trail
- Morrison Valley North
- Morrison Valley South
- Colonel William Woods
- Pelee Woods Park
- Settlers Woods
- Munns Creek Trail North
- Munns Creek Trail South
- Buttonbush Woods
- Shannon Creek Trail North
Review the spray area.
During the spray, woodland trails will be closed temporarily and reopen later the same day. As a result, there may be temporary traffic delays near the spray areas, expected to last less than five minutes, between 5 and 8 AM.
There are no special requirements for residents near the spray areas; however, residents who live near the identified spray area who have concerns can reduce exposure by staying indoors with windows and doors shut during the spray period, although this is not required by health officials.
Learn more about gypsy moths and the aerial spray program at oakville.ca.