Final gypsy moth aerial spray in Oakville woodlands

The Town of Oakville’s forestry section expects weather conditions will be favourable on Friday, June 4, to administer the second and final aerial spray to control gypsy moth infestation in town woodlands.

Using a low-flying helicopter, operators will spray 15 town woodlands with a safe biopesticide to help protect our urban tree canopy from gypsy moth infestation.

Additional ground spraying may coincide with targeting town trees adjacent to woodlands identified as high-risk for a gypsy moth infestation.

The town completed the first spray on May 27. A second spray is necessary within 7-10 days and is scheduled for Friday, June 4, 2021, from 5 to 8 AM.

Since the aerial spray is dependent on favourable weather conditions, the date of the spray may change.

In the event of a date change or cancellation, the town will post an updated notification on oakville.ca and the town’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Winston Woods

Sixteen Mile Creek Trail North

Bayshire Woods Park

Glen Abbey Woods

Iroquois Shoreline Woods

Fourteen Mile Creek Trail

Morrison Valley North

Morrison Valley South

Colonel William Woods

Pelee Woods Park

Settlers Woods

Munns Creek Trail North

Munns Creek Trail South

Buttonbush Woods

Shannon Creek Trail North

Review the spray area.

During the spray, woodland trails will be closed temporarily and reopen later the same day. As a result, there may be temporary traffic delays near the spray areas, expected to last less than five minutes, between 5 and 8 AM.

There are no special requirements for residents near the spray areas; however, residents who live near the identified spray area who have concerns can reduce exposure by staying indoors with windows and doors shut during the spray period, although this is not required by health officials.

Learn more about gypsy moths and the aerial spray program at oakville.ca.