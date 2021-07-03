Fire and BBQ FAQs in Oakville

× Expand Vater_fotografo via Foter.com - CC BY-SA Fire

With the start of summer vacation now here, this is the most popular time of year for outdoor fires and having BBQ cookouts. Especially as restrictions are lifting, Oakvilleans are excited to get outside and spend time together with friends and family.

It's important to know there are rules in town, however, about the safe way to have open fires and BBQs even if you're on your own private property. Being the weekend, let's do a check up on some common safety rules in town no matter what the event or where you are.

All information is made available from the Oakville Fire department and the Town of Oakville.

Recreational burning requirements

The smoke and odour from the outdoor burning device, outdoor fireplace or fire pit is to be contained to the property of origin and cannot impact neighbours ability to enjoy their property.

Burning to be between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Maximum fire pit size to be two feet by two feet by 16 inches high and no more than eight inches above grade).

Only charcoal or clean, dry, seasoned wood without preservatives can be burned.

All wood being burned to be within the pit.

Burning to be at least three metres from adjacent property and also three metres from combustibles.

A charged water hose and/or 2A fire extinguisher nearby.

Burning to be supervised by an adult, 18 years or older at all times.

Favourable weather conditions: no fog, no smog alert, winds to less than 30 km/hr.

Smoke may not obscure roads and homes. Sparks may not travel to nearby homes.

Open air burning is permitted at ground level only.

Under the by-law, smoke and odour from an outdoor fireplace or fire pit cannot interfere with neighbours' ability to enjoy their property.

Fire crews will respond to complaints and fire safety violations; extinguish the offending fire and educate the resident about the by-law requirements for open air burning

Recreational burning is a privilege, any 'no' answer on the checklist requires the extinguishing of the fire. (A copy of the recreational burning checklist is available online here.)

After two violations of the by-law, the property owner will be charged a fee of $410 for each Fire department response.

Residents thinking about installing an outdoor fire pit may want to consider installing a propane or natural gas-burning device that will significantly reduce the negative impact on their neighbourhood.

Barbeques

Check propane tanks for leaks at the beginning of each season and after every tank-change

Supervise barbeques at all times

Place barbeques on non-flammable material

Propane tanks should be stored and transported in the upright position

Never transport propane cylinders in a closed vehicle

Propane tanks and barbeques should be stored outside of your home.

Propane tanks must be stored in ventilated, detached buildings, such as sheds or garages

If buildings are not available, the cylinders should remain outside and be kept a minimum of one metre away from any building

Personal barbeques may not be brought to municipal parks

× Having a picnic at the park is a great way to enjoy outdoor spaces safely, but please continue to follow Provincial gathering limits and public health measures.



Personal barbecues are not permitted. Uncontrolled fires are dangerous.



Learn more: https://t.co/tHM9C8DkZZ pic.twitter.com/eA5fwPxhbG — Town of Oakville (@townofoakville) July 3, 2021

Enforcement

All persons shall immediately extinguish open air fires upon notification that in the Fire Chief's opinion:

the fire presents a hazard

the fire has a negative impact on persons

there is a contravention of the by-law

The person who owns or occupies the land will be responsible for costs incurred to extinguish the fire if they fail to comply with the fire official’s requests and also on the third attendance in a calendar year to the same municipal address.

Have you spotted a bonfire in one of Oakville's municipal parks? Please notify 9-1-1 so Oakville Fire suppression crews can be dispatched. Uncontrolled fires in our parks are dangerous, prohibited by our Parks By-law and can result in a $300 fine.

You can learn more about fire and BBQ safety directly from the Town of Oakville on their website. Oakville Fire also has a safety video about barbecueing available here.