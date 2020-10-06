Fire Prevention Week 2020

It’s Fire Prevention Week this week and with families staying, playing and cooking at home more often due to the pandemic, home fire safety is more important than ever. While their annual Fire Prevention Week kickoff event that usually draws crowds of 3,000 is not possible due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Oakville fire department is delivering this year’s fire safety message in new and entertaining ways.

The campaign theme this year is “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” and works to remind you about simple but important actions you can take to keep you and those around you safe while in the kitchen.

“Cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in Oakville and across Canada. We know cooking fires are preventable, and it’s a message we’re sharing online and through our community partnerships,” said Oakville Fire Chief Paul Boissonneault. “While the public can’t come to the fire training facility this year, we’re bringing that message to you in new, creative ways.”

Here’s what’s happening virtually and around town during Fire Prevention Week:

Oakville Fire Department has produced five kitchen safety videos to stress the importance of being safe while cooking, with tips you can easily practice at home with your family. They will be sharing the videos on @oakvillefire on Facebook and Twitter throughout the week.

Also watch the department’s fire demonstration video using burn cells – actual model bedrooms - to highlight the importance of smoke alarms and home escape plans.

You can take a virtual tour of Oakville fire station #3, meet the firefighters and get an inside look at this state-of-the-art facility on oakville.ca

Visit any Oakville McDonalds location during Fire Prevention Week and receive your Serve Up Kitchen Fire Safety message along with a coupon for a free McDonald’s food or drink item.

The fire department is working with Halton Multicultural Council (HMC Connections) to promote fire safety messages to new Canadians who may be unfamiliar with our fire regulations and safety practices.

Oakville fire prevention officers will also be conducting virtual classroom Learn Not To Burn presentations at select schools.

Film.ca theatre shines a light on the Fire Prevention Week message by displaying it on their marquee sign for the week as a daily reminder to be safe in the kitchen and stand by your pan!

The Oakville Fire Department encourages all residents to embrace the 2020 Fire Prevention Week theme, and keep these home cooking safety tips in mind:

Never leave cooking food unattended. Even if you have to leave the kitchen for a short time, turn off the stove.

Be alert. Don’t cook if you are sleepy or have taken medicine or drugs, or have consumed alcohol that makes you drowsy.

Always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby when you’re cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan to smother the flame.

Have a “kid-free zone” around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.

“Fire Safety is public safety and I remind everyone to be safe, especially during the pandemic: wear a mask, wash & sanitize your hands frequently, and follow physical distancing procedures,” said Oakville Fire Chief Boissonneault.