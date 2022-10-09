× Expand M Painchaud Fire Station 3 -4 Oakville Fire Department Fire Station 3

It’s Fire Prevention Week from October 9 to 15, and the Oakville Fire department is asking residents to create and practise their home fire escape plans and ensure smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are in working condition.

“Public safety matters most in a fire emergency when every second counts. Fire and smoke spread quickly, so it’s important that our residents know how to exit as safely and quickly as possible. This, and more such safety information, will be shared throughout Fire Prevention Week,” stated Fire Chief Paul Boissonneault, Oakville Fire Department.

The National Fire Protection Association set the theme for this year, “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.” to raise awareness on the preparation of a fire escape plan. The plan can be as simple as sketching a floor plan of the home, including rooms, windows and exits, and identifying two ways out of every room.

Oakville Fire staff will be at Oakville Place on October 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on October 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to engage with residents about fire escape plans and other fire safety information.

The Fire department is also distributing educational materials and kids’ activity books courtesy of Co-operators and CanOps as part of their Fire Prevention Week in box kits to remind residents about the simple but important steps they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

Fire Escape Plan checklist

Keep all exits clear and easy to access

Make sure all doors and windows open easily

Discuss the escape plan with everyone in your home and frequent visitors

Discuss how to escape safely from upper and lower levels

Practise your home fire escape plan regularly, both during the day and night

Practise two ways out of each room, if available

Train children and teenagers to wake to the sound of the smoke alarm

Practise getting low and moving along the floor, below the smoke, to the closest safe exit

Determine who will be responsible for helping young children, or others requiring assistance

Teach children to escape on their own in case you cannot help them during the emergency

Identify a meeting place outside, where everyone can be counted and call 911 from outside the house

For more information about Fire Prevention Week and fire videos and tips, visit our Fire Safety page and follow @oakvillefire on Facebook and Twitter.