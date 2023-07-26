Fire Safety Storytimes make the summer merrier for young children

Oakville Public Library

Storytimes at Oakville Public Library (OPL) are widely popular among young families throughout the year. In the summer, special storytimes can make the school break more exciting for young children.

How about attending one of the fire safety storytimes led by Oakville Fire Department’s staff? Your little one will learn about fire safety, listen to a story read by a firefighter, and meet Blaze the dragon.

The icing on the cake is the additional outdoor tour of the fire truck and watching how the firefighters put on their gear.

For busy parents who are exhausted by multi-tasking and struggle to plan, the good news is that this is a drop-in program and doesn’t require registration.

A limited number of tickets are distributed 15 minutes before the start of the program. You can call the library branch to enquire about the number of tickets available at the location.

Geetika, a new immigrant from India and her daughter are excited about the fire safety storytime, which involves meeting firefighters in person. “This interactive way of learning is immense fun for her,” she said about her daughter.

Impressed with the practical way of educating children on different subjects in Canada, she said, “I was wrong to assume that summer vacation would be boring for my elder one. Soon I learnt about various programs for kids of all ages at public libraries. My daughter attended a couple of them at OPL and is enrolled for a few more.”

OPL requires the parents and caregivers to remain on-site for the program to ensure that children are not left alone.

If you have missed any of the sessions either at Iroquois Ridge or Central branch, your little one still has the opportunity to enjoy the storytime at other OPL branches.

Two sessions are scheduled on July 26 and 31, while the two others will be run in August. Visit the library website for more details.

