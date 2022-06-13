First We Walked… Now We Ride for Dog Guides on June 18

× Expand Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides

Calling all motorcycling enthusiasts - get your motor running and join the Ride for Dog Guides on Saturday, June 18th

More than 50 motorcycles are expected to enjoy a scenic ride along a pre-arranged route from the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides facility in Oakville (152 Wilson St) to the Dog Guides Breeding Facility at 3751 Chilligo Rd, Breslau, Ontario (between Kitchener and Guelph).

The Ride departs Wilson Street at 10:00 am and is expected to reach Breslau around 1:15 pm, where there will be activities, food and refreshments, incentives and prizes and best of all, future Dog Guide puppies.

“I believe anyone who takes the time to understand what Dog Guides do will be drawn into wanting to help,” said Rob Stanley, who has volunteered with the Ride since 2016. Rob has raised almost $88,000 from donations from corporations, associates, friends, and family.

“I have met many people who received these precious Dog Guides and heard their stories of what a huge difference these dogs have made to their lives. A mother of an autistic child updates me on their progress. I cannot believe it is the same boy that received his dog over two years ago.”

While each Dog Guide costs an average of $35,000, they are free for qualifying Canadians.

To register, donate or find more information about the Ride for Dog Guides, visit: www.dogguides.com/ride/

Thanks to the generous support of our sponsors, funds raised at the Ride for Dog Guides will go directly towards our seven Dog Guide programs (hearing, vision, epilepsy, autism assistance, service, facility support and diabetic alert).

The Oakville Ride for Dog Guides is organized by local volunteers with support from Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides and our generous sponsors:

Title sponsors: BMO and Scotiabank,

Leather Sponsor: Wells Fargo

Helmet Sponsors: RBC, HUB and J.P Morgan

Bandana Sponsors: Associated Tube Group and Zurich Canada