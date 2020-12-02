Town flags will fly half mast on December 6th for National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women

× Expand Photo: Town of Oakville Flags Half Mast at Oakville Town Hall

The town of Oakville will fly all flags at town facilities half mast on Sunday, December 6, 2020 in recognition of National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women.

The day is also known informally as "White Ribbon Day" and is a federal commemoration in Canada each December 6th. The day is the anniversary of the 1989 École Polytechnique massacre in Montreal, in which an armed male student murdered fourteen women and injured ten others.

"In recognition of the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women," a town press release says, "flags at all Town of Oakville buildings will be flown at half-mast from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, December 6, 2020."

Parliament of Canada established the commemoration date in 1991, making this the 30th year of commemoration and 31 years since the inciting event.

In a statement to Oakville News, Mayor Rob Burton said, "I believe it is every person’s fundamental right to live in safety and security in their community. On The National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, I believe it is important to acknowledge that ending abuse is everyone’s issue."

"In Oakville," he continues, "we lower the flags at all Town of Oakville buildings to half-mast to remember all those who have experienced gender-based violence and reaffirm our commitment to eliminating violence against women it in our community."

Learn more about the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women online here.