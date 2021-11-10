Flight Lieutenant Malcolm G. Morrison, C.D. Ret. (Canadian Decoration)

Morrison family Mac Morrison - 2010 at his induction to the Royal Canadian Legion, Bronte. He proudly wears the Blue Beret of the United Nations.

"My career as a pilot with the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) was the gift of a lifetime. It allowed me the opportunity to travel across Canada and beyond - to all corners of the world. The amount of work Canada did for the United Nations was colossal. No other country did more. Unfortunately, most of our efforts, particularly in the Middle East, ended up as an abject failure."

Mac, as he is affectionately known, started on the first leg of his career in 1953, where, at the age of 16, he became a Leading Air Craftsman 2nd Class, RCAF Auxiliary in Montreal. After matriculating in 1954 from high school in St. Lambert P.Q., Mac applied to be an Air Crew regular with the RCAF, where he was sent to and successfully completed selection for pilot training in London, Ontario and along with other young Canadians, began his formal career as a NATO pilot. From London, he travelled to Claresholm, Alberta, for a flight training school in 1955 and finally to Portage La Prairie, Manitoba, for Advanced Flying School (Jets) in 1956. There he was promoted to flying officer and presented with his wings.

After Wings Parade, RCAF selected Mac to become a flying instructor on Harvard aircraft. Once he completed the instructor course at Trenton, he was transferred back to Claresholm, Alberta. He taught aviators from Canada and Europe for NATO Pilot Training. During the summer of 1958, the Canadian Government opted to close the Claresholm base and Mac was transferred to Air Transport Command, flying on North Star Aircraft in late 1958 from Dorval P.Q.

Morrison family Morrison in 1954 at the start of his flight cadet training.

The North Star was the RCAF's main long-range transport aircraft, used in worldwide service. Domestically, the 426 Squadron covered the Arctic and regularly scheduled coast-to-coast Military flights. Overseas, there were daily scheduled flights to Europe on behalf of NATO and weekly flights to Egypt and the Middle East for the United Nations.

The Europe and Middle East Flights continued until November 1965.

In 1960 Mac was the First Canadian Pilot to land in the Congo and continued flying across Africa until late 1962.

During a six-month stint flying North Stars on search and rescue at Torbay, Nfld., Mac experienced one of the highlights when he flew a Lancaster (the one residing at the Hamilton Museum) to Greenwood, N.S. on its final official RCAF flight.

In 1964, Mac flew the first flight to Cyprus to begin the transfer of Canadian troops for U.N. peacekeeping duties.

Mac flew the North Star with U.N. flags on its tail from 1958 until the North Star was retired in December 1965. He retired from the RCAF in 1969 after 16 and a half years of service.

An illustrious career for a true Canadian patriot we are proud to call one of Ennisclare's own.