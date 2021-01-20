Food for Life receives $2500 from Oakville Rotary Relief Fund

× Expand Rotary Food for Life executive accepting donation from the Oakville Rotary Relief Fund

The Oakville Rotary Relief Fund announce that Food for Life is the latest recipient of funds. The funds will help meet the needs of many still struggling with food issues because of the pandemic.

Food for Life Executive Director Graham Hill was on hand to receive a cheque in the amount of $2,500 from Bent Fink-Jensen, Rotary Area Governor who delivered it to this very important community organization on behalf of the Oakville Rotary Relief Fund.

The Rotary Club of Oakville, Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar, Rotary Club of Oakville West and the Passport South Rotary Club will continue to raise funds for the Oakville Rotary Relief Fund. As the need is still great, Oakville Rotary will carry on Covid relief fundraising in support of local community organizations in 2021. The general public may also contribute by donating on-line at www.rotaryoakville.ca A charitable tax receipt will be issued for contributions of $25.00 or more.

For almost 100 years, Oakville Rotarians have raised funds through special events to support local area charities and not-for-profits, dispersing financial aid to many deserving organizations and their very worthy projects and initiatives. As well, funds are donated and leveraged to support Rotary International projects that impact the global community in a meaningful way. For more information about Oakville’s four Rotary Clubs visit www.rotaryoakville.ca