Win a Ford Mustang Mach-E with the Rotary lottery

Saving the planet and your pocketbook: if you're driving the Mustang Mach-E, you accomplish both.

You have a chance to win a 2023 Ford Mustang Mach E Premium AWD SUV while supporting four important local charities if you buy a ticket(s) for the Rotary Clubs of Oakville (RCO) annual electric car lottery.

The Mach-E offered includes:

Extended range battery

Bang & Olufsen sound system with 10 speakers, including a subwoofer

19-inch machine-faced aluminum wheels

power liftgate

LED projector headlamps and tail lamps

panoramic fixed glass sunroof

Ford Co-Pilot 360 technology

10.2-inch digital instrument panel screen and wireless phone charger

"Oakville Rotary is excited to be offering the RCO Electric Car Lottery again in 2023. Our initial draw for a Tesla Model Y in 2022 raised almost $15,000 for each of the four named charities. This year we have amped up the contest with five early bird draws and the grand prize of a Mustang Mach E Premium AWD SUV," announced Lottery Co-Chair George Vincent.

"Proceeds this year are in support of Habitat for Humanity, Food for Life, Kerr Street Mission and Halton Woman's Place."

Four additional Early Bird draws will be held through April, May and June, leading to the Grand Prize Draw at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, for the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach E.

Early Bird prizes include a Velec A2 Electric Bike, a Toro 22" 60V Recycler Lawn Mower, a Toro Battery Lawn Care Tool Bundle and a Surface 604 Rook Electric Bike.

The Electric Car Lottery is licensed by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) #RAF1303583. A separate 50-50 Draw is also available on the website and licenced by AGCO #RAF1303587. You can get your lottery tickets online at electriccarlottery.com for $20 each up to June 28.

For almost 100 years, Oakville Rotarians have raised funds through special events to support local area charities and not-for-profits, dispersing financial aid to many deserving organizations and their very worthy projects and initiatives.

As well, funds are donated and leveraged to support Rotary International projects that impact the global community in a meaningful way. For more information about Oakville's four Rotary Clubs, visit www.rotaryoakville.ca