Former Brantwood school gets a facelift

× Expand Hicks Design Studio Rending for proposed former Brantwood Public School

The former Brantwood school on Allan Street is set for a historic facelift, as the building is subdivided into nine condo units.

Renovation work will restore the school’s external historic features while adding a two-storey rear addition with elevated outdoor amenity space as well as underground parking.

The plan for the heritage-designated property was approved by town council at its July 11 meeting after it was recommended by the Heritage Oakville Advisory Committee.

Located at 221 Allan Street, Brantwood school opened its doors in 1920.

Oakville Historical Society Postcard from1937of Brantwood Public School

After it closed in 2010, the town purchased the property from the school board. A redevelopment plan for the site was approved by town council in 2013.

In 2019, the town sold the school and surrounding property to Red Pine Canopy Ltd., a company owned by local real estate developer John Mehlenbacher.

Along with the nine units within the school, the company is also developing seven new residential units facing Douglas Street.

Those lots will be developed once the school project is substantially complete.

The parkette and existing play structure will be retained on the southeast corner of the block.

The town’s heritage committee has urged the developer to incorporate the Brantwood name on the site and to install a plaque explaining the history of the property.