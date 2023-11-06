Former MP Lisa Raitt speaking in Oakville

Lisa Raitt Lisa Raitt

Former Member of Parliament Lisa Raitt will be the esteemed guest speaker at the upcoming Canadian Club of Halton (CCH) event.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, November 16, at the Oakville Convention Centre. Raitt's speech will focus on "Canada's Long-Term Economic Growth – Can Political Parties Work Together?"

Lisa Raitt's notable political career encompasses her service as a Federal Cabinet Minister and Member of Parliament from 2008 to 2019. Throughout her impressive tenure, Raitt represented Halton in the House of Commons following her election victory in 2008.

With three ministerial roles under her belt, including Minister of Natural Resources, Minister of Labour, and Minister of Transport under Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Raitt demonstrated her strong leadership and dedication to public service.

Following the changes in constituency boundaries, Lisa Raitt successfully secured her position as the Member of Parliament for the newly formed riding of Milton when the Liberals formed the government. In opposition from 2015, Raitt took on several important roles, including deputy party leader, deputy opposition leader, and finance critic. However, her political journey concluded with her defeat in the 2019 election.

In 2020, Lisa Raitt embarked on a new venture, assuming the role of Vice Chair and Managing Director of Global Investment Banking at CIBC. This significant move showcases her ability to navigate diverse sectors, utilizing her vast experience and expertise.

To attend this highly anticipated event, interested individuals are required to register in advance. The event offers a combined package of a delectable 3-course dinner, followed by an engaging presentation by Lisa Raitt. The ticket prices for members and non-members are $60.00 and $70.00 respectively.

The Canadian Club of Halton urges interested individuals to secure their spots early. Due to the limited availability of space, sales at the door will not be possible. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m., allowing ample time for networking and mingling with fellow participants.

Ticket registration can be completed online at www.canadianclubhalton.ca. Additionally, an e-transfer payment option is available at pmt@canadianclubhalton.ca. The registration process will close at Midnight on Monday, November 13.