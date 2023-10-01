Four charities each receive $10,000 thanks to Rotary Clubs of Oakville

Rotary Clubs of Oakville Rotary Clubs of Oakville

The Rotary Club of Oakville was pleased to formally present the beneficiaries of the 2023 Electric Car Lottery with cheques totalling $40,000 at their recent dinner meeting at the Oakville Golf Club. Representatives from Food for Life, Habitat for Humanity, Halton Women’s Place and Kerr Street Mission were in attendance.

Each of these vital community supporters received $10,000 from Rotary Club President Mahendra Shah and Electric Car Lottery Co-Chair Michael Conway on the club’s behalf.

The Electric Car Lottery is an annual fundraiser for the Oakville Rotary Club, raising awareness and funds for their community initiatives. Jessie Chiu, Program Manager, Food Services for Kerr Street Mission (KSM), in appreciation, noted how Oakville residents they serve who have food insecurities have almost tripled since 2020. Callum McGeorge, Director of Operations for KSM, joined her for the cheque presentation.

Also attending the festive evening celebration was Laurie Hepburn, Executive Director, Halton Women’s Place; Laura Hickerson, Director of Resource Development for Food for Life; and Eden Grodzonski, CEO with Jackie Isada, VP Strategic Partnerships and Community Relations, Habitat for Humanity.

“All four of these organizations make such a difference in Oakville and Halton. Thank you for what you do every day. It is, therefore, with great pleasure that we present you with these cheques to help you do the good things that you do,” said Gary Comerford on behalf of the Rotary Club of Oakville.

For almost 100 years, Oakville Rotarians have raised funds through special events to support local area charities and not-for-profits, dispersing financial aid to many deserving organizations and their very worthy projects and initiatives. As well, funds are donated and leveraged to support Rotary International projects that impact the global community in a meaningful way. For more information about Oakville’s Rotary Clubs, visit www.rotaryoakville.ca.