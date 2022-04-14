Four reasons to use the Community Education Awards Hub

× Expand John Schnobrich, Unsplash

With deadlines approaching for some scholarships, bursaries and awards, it’s time to take a serious look at the options available for students attending post-secondary institutions next year.

The Community Education Awards Hub is a one-stop, free, online hub for scholarships, bursaries and education awards, hosted and maintained by the Oakville Community Foundation. It features dozens of available awards from more than ten organizations and is open to all students in the Oakville area.

Do you know someone looking to apply for a scholarship, bursary or education award, who will attend post-secondary education in the fall? Here are four reasons to consider registering and applying through the Community Education Awards Hub:

1. It’s free and convenient

There is no cost to students to register and explore the available scholarships, bursaries and awards. The Awards Hub aims to bring all available awards together, providing students with an accessible single access point and system. All applications are submitted electronically.

2. It’s easy to use

The Awards Hub is simple and straightforward to use. Simply register for an account and complete the eligibility quiz. This quiz will remove from sight the scholarships, bursaries and awards that you are not eligible to apply for. From there, it’s up to the user to explore the available applications and decide on which awards they want to apply for. Applications are submitted through The Awards Hub, including any additional required information.

3. It offers scholarships, bursaries and awards of all types

Not all awards are based on high-academic achievement. In fact, many of the applications are looking for students who have completed extra-curricular activities, who show leadership qualities, and students who are looking for need-based awards, among others.

4. There is more than $300,000 available

Every year there are scholarships, bursaries and education awards that go unclaimed. Through The Awards Hub, students have access to $300,000 available from more than ten different organizations. Individual award values range from $500 to $20,000. These are dollars that have been expressly set aside to help students as they move into post-secondary education.

Go to www.awardshub.ca to get started today, and click here to learn more about the available scholarships, bursaries and education awards.