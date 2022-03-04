Frauds and Scams Seminar

This March, in the spirit of Fraud Awareness Month, Crime Stoppers of Halton will partner with the Halton Region Police Service to host a free webinar on Frauds & Scams. Knowing that information is the key to preventing these types of crimes.

Recognize, reject and report fraud! These are the words leading the charge behind the event.

This webinar will highlight common tactics implemented by fraudsters when they defraud you. Members of the Halton Regional Police Service Fraud Unit will be discussing frauds they are presently seeing within the Halton Region. They will also provide information on how to protect yourself, and resources on reporting frauds.

The webinar will provide information to all ages, but are targeted for Halton’s most vulnerable citizens.

Police Coordinator, Detective Constable Nadine Clarke stated that “Unfortunately fraudsters target Older Adults as well as New Comers. Halton Regional Police Service has a designated Fraud Unit, an Intake Fraud Unit, as well as designated Older Adult Investigators, and Community Officers in each district, that provide education and follow up to these vulnerable populations. Education is the key and Police believe these types of partnerships and knowledge sharing is the way to combat Fraud.”

This Frauds and Scams webinar is completely free and will take place on Thursday, March 10, 2022, from 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM. Registration and information can be found at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/272126968087