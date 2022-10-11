× Expand Wan San Yip on Unsplash

Oakville youth and families are encouraged to get active and creative through various free activities this fall. The Drop monthly programs are designed for youth and families, the town will host monthly Community Play Nights.

These special events provide residents with diverse opportunities to connect with their community and make new friends through games and other fun experiences.

The Drop

The Drop, beginning Friday, Oct. 14, at Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre, is a free monthly activity night for youths ages 11 to 17. Scheduled for every second Friday of each month, The Drop rotates through different community centres throughout Oakville, and each night offers a variety of activities, snacks and refreshments and prizes. Visit the Youth Services page on oakville.ca for details.

Oct. 14 - Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre (QEPCCC)

Rock Climbing from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Note: A waiver (PDF) that must be completed and given to the instructor will be emailed to all of those registered ahead of time.

Pumpkin Carving/Painting Competition from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Haunted Trivia and Hocus Pocus 2 Screening from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 11 - Trafalgar Park Community Centre

Key chain/ornament/jewelry making from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Chess from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Basketball from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 9 - Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre

Youth Swim from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Mug Painting from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Name That Tune from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Pictionary from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Community Play Nights

Bring the family and enjoy time together playing sports, going swimming, and other activities for free. Community Play Nights begins on Friday, Oct. 28, at Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre. The play nights occur on the fourth Friday of each month and rotate through Oakville's different community centres. Visit the Recreation and Culture News page on oakville.ca for details.

Oct. 28 schedule