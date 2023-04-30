Oakville Fire to host free fire prevention seminars

× Expand Vater_fotografo via Foter.com - CC BY-SA Fire

The Oakville Fire Department will host several free fire prevention seminars, next month, in May.

Landlords and renters will learn about their responsibilities for smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. There will also be lessons on cooking/candle safety and escape planning.

So far this year, there have been 46 structure fires in Oakville.

Fires and fatalities have increased, not just in Oakville but, all over Ontario. Many of these incidents took place in rental units and basements - which the seminars will focus on.

Last month, a woman was found dead after a basement fire at a townhouse complex on Sixth Line, near Upper Middle Road.

The Oakville Fire Department, in collaboration with the Halton Multicultural Council, wants to do their part in ensuring that "residents are doing everything they can to prevent fires and keep themselves and their loved ones safe."

You can attend the seminar in-person at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 18 at Halton Multicultural Council (1092 Speers Road).

If you wish to attend virtually, there will be a zoom session at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, as well.

Email hal-masri@hmcconnections.com to register.