Free Oakville overnight parking for the holidays

Overnight parking in some parts of town will be a bit easier this holiday season.

The Town of Oakville is "pleased to introduce overnight parking during the holiday season in Downtown Oakville and Kerr Village" this year from now until Monday, January 3, 2022.

For the next month, all town parking lots will allow free overnight parking from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., with the exception of the 300 Church Street Parkade in downtown Oakville.

Need more time?

Use the HONKmobile app to pay for any extra time you need past 9 a.m. Payment can be made from the comfort of your home anytime before 9 a.m. Simply note the "zone number" and lot where your vehicle is parked and secure your parking. This will allow for a little more time to pick up your car.

Having an overnight guest at your home?

A temporary on-street parking permit (less than 6 vehicles) will help your guests park while visiting.

Having a party?

A multi vehicle parking permit (6 or more vehicles) will help accommodate overflow parking during your event. Please submit your request by December 17th to obtain a permit before the Holiday Closure.

More information about this temporary service is available on the Town of Oakville's website.