Free Wi-Fi and more are now available in downtown Oakville

The Town of Oakville has announced that a number of new services and features are now available in downtown Oakville. Most notably, there is now free, public wireless internet available in the downtown core.

The Town says they are "continuing to deliver a number of smart city technologies to better connect the community and improve access to town services." The new services include free public Wi-Fi, digital information kiosks and real-time parking information.

First, the free Wi-Fi network is open to all visitors daily using a Wi-Fi-enabled device such as a smartphone, tablet or laptop computer. The network is available in downtown Oakville from Navy to Allan streets along Lakeshore Road East.

Here's how to connect to the town’s secure Wi-Fi signal:

Go to your Wi-Fi settings on your device and select "Public Wireless." A log in page should automatically open on your device, informing the user that by logging in, they are accepting the town’s terms and conditions for use of the free wireless network.

The Town is advising users that "Wi-Fi speed and availability is dependent on how many visitors connect to the service and what they are using the available Wi-Fi for."

Free Wi-Fi access is already available at 35 town locations, including Town Hall, arenas and recreation and community centres, libraries, and now, downtown Oakville.

Next, "digital information kiosks" have recently been installed at Reynolds, George, and Navy streets along Lakeshore Road East to help visitors learn more about what is happening in the area.

Lastly, a map with real-time parking information is also now available on the town's website to help residents find places to park more easily. A digital sign showing real-time information on parking availability has been installed on Lakeshore Road near Navy Street heading into the downtown core, and another is "being installed on Trafalgar Road later this spring."

The town says these initiatives are among a number smart city technologies the town is implementing through the Digital Oakville Plan. The town says they "continue to invest in technology that connects the community and collects data that can help enhance town services."

Mayor Rob Burton said today that, "The town remains committed to delivering new technologies and innovative ways to connect our community and improve access to public services."

More information is available on the Smart technologies in downtown Oakville webpage here.