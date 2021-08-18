Freedom Pass for youth is available year-round on Oakville transit

× Expand Oakville News

Oakville Transit is promoting its new year-round availability for its Youth Freedom Pass. For only $20/month, youth aged 13-19 can have unlimited rides 4 p.m. on weekdays and unlimited travel on weekends.

First introduced in May 2019, the pass was originally designed for unlimited use in the summertime only; for the months of July and August. While that perk is still available for the pass, it now extends its after 4 p.m. unlimited use privileges to the other ten months of the year.

"The Freedom Pass," according to Oakville Transit, "is valid for customers aged 13-19 for unlimited rides after 4 p.m. on weekday evenings, all day Saturday and Sunday for the month indicated. Regular child or youth fare applies at all other times."

This means that for $20/month youth can use unlimited rides:

After 4 p.m. Monday to Friday

All day Saturdays and Sundays

All day, all times, all week for July and August

A PRESTO card must be used to access the pass, and "you must have funds loaded on your PRESTO card in order to pay the fare before 4 p.m."

Oakville Transit also says the pass is invalid for rides during March Break, Christmas week and statutory holidays. A regular fare must be paid in those times.

For children age 12 and under, Oakville Transit is always free. The Town of Oakville is in a two-year pilot program for free kids rides 24/7 that began in March 2021 (and you can learn more about here.)

Freedom Passes for youth can be purchased online here. More information is also available on the Town of Oakville's website.