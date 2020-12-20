A frightening drive home! - Letter to the Editor

I was so lucky last night!

I t was dark as I drove along King Street at around five forty-five last night, when a sudden movement caught my eye.

It was a man walking with the traffic, dressed in dark clothing and obviously unaware that I was there.

I swerved, just in time to miss him and drove on, shaking at the thought of what could have been…

I had to tell him, so I stopped, reversed and tried to speak to the gentleman. It took several moments for him to hear me – he was wearing headphones under his hat….

Reflecting on this experience overnight has prompted me to share my fright and concern.

I don’t think we realize how invisible we are in the evenings, wearing our dark coats.

And when you add headphones, we are also quite deaf!

Hence the urgent plea:

1. Please walk facing oncoming traffic so that you can see the cars coming towards you

2. When walking in poor lighting conditions, consider carrying a flashlight, or wearing something reflective on your coat.

3. Also consider wearing just one headphone or turning the volume down so that you can hear what is going on around you.

Please let’s help each other to stay safe.

Written by Oakville resident: June Cockwell